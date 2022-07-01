Acura Previews ‘Handcrafted’ TLX Type S PMC Edition With Trio of Ritzy Shades

While the entire fan base is waiting for the announcement about a possible, feistier 2023 Integra, Acura's other performance-oriented models are doing great, especially the Type S versions.
Reviewers think the 2023 Acura Integra has more power than advertised (based on dyno runs) and that the company’s 2022 MDX Type S looks unexpectedly great at night and sounds good too. So, why not double up on the hype with something cool?
Sure, not as cool as a new Integra dressed up in racing drabs and ready to take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb but something both along the performance and styling line. Well, Acura is certainly hoping that its newly “handcrafted” TLX Type S PMC Edition will be worth the hype as it is getting an official preview in “three stunning paint colors.”
Since it is labeled as a PMC Edition, the TLX Type S will naturally sport the bespoke touches of the specialists residing with Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center. Plus, without further ado, the cool, “NSX derived colors” are Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. They are also doubled by some bespoke details, such as the Berlina Black rooftop or the 20-inch Copper lightweight wheels.
This will be the fifth vehicle series touched by “a healthy dose of tech, materials, and craftsmanship” from the “same master technicians who build the NSX Type S at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio.” Unfortunately, we do not know the exact pricing details just yet – only that production will kick off later this year and probably around the same time it will become available for ordering.
Instead, the official preview spilled the beans on both the looks of the TLX Type S PMC Edition as well as the complete list of details, which include the hand assembly at PMC, a choice of Ebony, Red, and Orchid interiors, plus the addition of some neat carbon fiber elements (decklid spoiler, rear diffuser, interior trim panels) and a flurry of fashionable styling accents and trim parts.
