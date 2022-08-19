Acura Precision EV Concept Will Spawn Fully Electric ZDX and ZDX Type S Performance SUV

How about that Precision EV Concept that Acura just unveiled? Pretty wild, right? Well, we don’t have to call it by its concept name anymore because the Japanese brand has already announced a production variant for it, and it bears the name ZDX.
The Acura ZDX will make its debut in 2024 as a fully electric SUV, and it will also feature a performance variant dubbed ZDX Type S. This shows that Acura understands that certain buyers still expect amazing power and acceleration from their sports utility vehicles.
The ZDX is currently being co-developed by Acura with GM, utilizing the latter’s highly flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries. Further down the line, Acura will launch additional EV models (starting in 2026), based on its own global e:Architecture.
“The Acura ZDX represents the start to what will be an accelerated path toward electrification by the end of the decade and the key role the Acura brand will play in our company’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales.
“Acura will remain focused on performance in the electrified era and Type S will continue to represent the pinnacle of this direction.”
But wait, wasn’t there already an Acura ZDX? Why yes there was – back in 2009. It was a coupe SUV that endured a four-year production run, but sales were pretty dreadful, so the nameplate was discontinued.
This all-new variant, however, is expected to be a massive hit, seen as how it’s going to be fully electric and extremely high-tech. Fun fact though, the original ZDX and this all-new one were both styled from the ground up at the carmaker’s design studio in Los Angeles.
In North America, Acura wants all of its vehicles to be either battery-electric or fuel-cell electric by 2040.
