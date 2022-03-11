Acura Becomes First Carmaker to Open a Showroom in the Metaverse, Launches Integra NFT

Acura is ready to make a name for itself in the digital realm by becoming the first-ever carmaker to open a showroom in the Metaverse. Meanwhile, the first 500 customers to reserve the 2023 Acura Integra will have the chance to claim a limited edition NFT, exclusively designed by 3D artist Andreas Wannerstedt.
The Metaverse showroom, which opens on March 22, is called Acura of Decentraland. Once there, fans can immerse themselves into a virtual world revolving around the next-generation Integra and the Acura brand.
Not only will you be able to go on a tour of the virtual showroom, but you’ll also explore the new 2023 Integra’s key vehicle features, browse the new Integra wearable collection (also created in collaboration with the same NFT artist), play an exclusive racing game, or simply enjoying one of the many other interactive rooms and activities.
It’s important to note that visitors are not required to own NFTs in order to enter the Acura of Decentraland digital showroom, which will open in conjunction with the first-ever metaverse fashion week.
As for that Integra NFT, after you claim it, you’ll have to wait to take delivery of your 2023 Integra for it to upgrade into a unique NFT, which by the way will feature “surreal textures and colors.” Each NFT will be a unique artistic representation of the next-gen Integra.
The latter was revealed recently, with highlights including its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit, producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. You can get the 2023 Integra with either a standard CVT automatic transmission or a segment-exclusive six-speed manual gearbox, featuring short-throw, close-ratio mechanics, as well as automatic rev matching.
Production on the 2023 Integra will begin soon in Marysville, Ohio – on the same production line as the Acura TLX. This also marks the first time an Integra is built in America.
