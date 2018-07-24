Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

Actually Flying Iron Man Suit on Sale at Selfridges London

Here’s one way of beating traffic on your way to work – as long as the ride there doesn’t last longer than 9 minutes, or you’ll run out of fuel. 5 photos



Browning himself took the jet suit out for a spin last week, as a means to boost interest in it, now that it’s becoming commercially available. To purchase one, you’ll need to dig deep in your pockets, as it costs £340,000 (approximately $445,898).



For this kind of money, you get the promise of



“This consumes about four liters a minute in the hover (position) so you can fly for three or four minutes quite easily and we have got another version - certainly on a cold day when you get more thrust, it'll fly for about nine minutes,” Browning told the media at the event.



“That's something we're looking to improve but it's the inevitable consequence of flying without wings,” he adds.



Browning also describes the suit as “very passive and gentle when you’re flying it,” though it might look different to someone looking at it in action. It also generates plenty of warmth.



The suit reaches a speed of 32mph and can go as high as 12,000 feet. Browning himself only flies a few feet above the ground for safety reasons, so it’s best if you follow his lead on this one.



If you hit up Selfridges, you should know that you can also try out the suit in virtual reality, to get an idea of what it would be like to actually fly it. You know, it’s best to make an informed purchase.



Reports of an unidentified flying man at #SelfridgesLondon have been confirmed. Introducing Gravity Industries, the world's first jet suit, exclusively available at #Selfridges #takeongravity Gravity Industries Jet Suit pic.twitter.com/Jo9ilPkRWo — Selfridges (@Selfridges) July 18, 2018