Actress Linda Hunt Hospitalized After Crashing BMW X3 in Hollywood

Linda Hunt, the Oscar-winning actress best known to younger audiences as one of the series regulars on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” was hospitalized after crashing her car in Hollywood. 5 photos



Photos from the scene show the actress sitting on a plastic chair on the sidewalk, as she’s being evaluated by paramedics. She doesn’t seem in a visibly bad shape, but the report says she was in shock.



“Hunt was driving a black BMW SUV Monday and tried making a left turn. An eyewitness tells us Hunt struck a sedan and then collided with a Honda SUV. Hunt was visibly shaken, and witnesses escorted her to a lawn chair on the sidewalk,” TMZ notes.



“We're told paramedics evaluated Linda on the chair and then determined she needed to be taken to the hospital. The witness tells us the other drivers only suffered minor injuries,” the report adds.



Details on the current condition of the 73-year-old actress are unknown at the time. Police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and whether Hunt was responsible for it. The damage done to the 3 cars is also unknown at this time.



Before she became a fixture on the hit TV series, Hunt won critical acclaim for her work in film. In 1984, she received an Academy Award for portraying a male Chinese-Australian photographer in “The Year of Living Dangerously,” opposite Sigourney Weaver and Mel Gibson.



