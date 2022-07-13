Actress Inanna Sarkis Learns How To Do Donuts in an E36 Drift Car at the Hoonigan Burnyard

It’s not every day anyone walks into the Hoonigan Burnyard and gets to sample one of their drift cars. Unless, of course, you are a famous TV star. Well, Canadian actress Inanna Sarkis got the privilege of driving a priced Hoonigan E36 Drift car and learning how to do donuts from one of the best in the industry.
Let’s face it. Hoonigan produces some of the best drifting entertainment on the internet today. They also feature some of the best talents in American street motorsports on their This vs. That and Build Breakdown series.
Canadian actress Inanna Sarkis isn’t new to the world of drifting. She’s tried her hands behind the wheel and even admitted to frying her friend’s engine block trying to drift (she speculates it was already broken, and it wasn’t totally her fault).
She tagged Hoonigan on Instagram after Fuel Fest event and asked them to teach her how to do donuts. The Hoonigan crew was more than happy to assist.
“She tagged us on Instagram. We started talking, and she said, I want to learn how to do donuts at the Burnyard. We said you know what? We got a car that runs.” Ron from Hoonigan said.
The car in question is Hoonigan’s BMW E36 Drift car. It started like any other drift car - in a junkyard and cost about $2,000. Hoonigan slapped an LS3 Corvette engine in it, and the rest is history.
Ron popped up the hood, and Inanna was surprised there was nothing but an engine in the bay. We can't blame her; with all the fame and glamour, she's not used to cars without an AC or stereo. However, this is a drift car, and it does one job – drift.
Doing donuts is like learning how to drive a manual. It doesn’t matter who teaches you. If you don’t get in sync with the car, you’ll never be able to get it to spin right. Fortunately, Inanna is a natural. She gets it right the first time and rips through the Burnyard.
She’ll still need to learn how to do a complete donut circle. A couple of sessions should clear that. We recommend catching all that action in the video below.
Canadian actress Inanna Sarkis isn’t new to the world of drifting. She’s tried her hands behind the wheel and even admitted to frying her friend’s engine block trying to drift (she speculates it was already broken, and it wasn’t totally her fault).
She tagged Hoonigan on Instagram after Fuel Fest event and asked them to teach her how to do donuts. The Hoonigan crew was more than happy to assist.
“She tagged us on Instagram. We started talking, and she said, I want to learn how to do donuts at the Burnyard. We said you know what? We got a car that runs.” Ron from Hoonigan said.
The car in question is Hoonigan’s BMW E36 Drift car. It started like any other drift car - in a junkyard and cost about $2,000. Hoonigan slapped an LS3 Corvette engine in it, and the rest is history.
Ron popped up the hood, and Inanna was surprised there was nothing but an engine in the bay. We can't blame her; with all the fame and glamour, she's not used to cars without an AC or stereo. However, this is a drift car, and it does one job – drift.
Doing donuts is like learning how to drive a manual. It doesn’t matter who teaches you. If you don’t get in sync with the car, you’ll never be able to get it to spin right. Fortunately, Inanna is a natural. She gets it right the first time and rips through the Burnyard.
She’ll still need to learn how to do a complete donut circle. A couple of sessions should clear that. We recommend catching all that action in the video below.