Activists Are Focusing on the Wrong Places to Protest, Using Wrong Methods as Well

Many years ago, and even in recent times, activists would target large corporations that were responsible for pollution . Remember Greenpeace?I do remember that Greenpeace used to do bold things against oil rigs , as well as attempt to block oil tankers and such. While it did interfere with tens or hundreds of employees who were away from their families, it did make a dent in the profits of oil companies, probably, since they delayed shipments with their actions.Nowadays, activists are going in a strange direction, if you ask me. It involves attempting to affect things that are almost priceless – such as a Van Gogh painting in a museum, or gluing paper to vehicles in a museum . The two previous examples do not harm corporations as a whole, but do impact individuals who want to enjoy a museum or just do their job in one.There are other claimed activists who go by the name of Tire Extinguishers and deflate one or several wheels on SUVs parked on the street.We have covered the topic extensively, and I consider it to be between vandalism and terrorism because it involves unlawful use of intimidation or violence against civilians for political aims. The latter is the definition of terrorism according to the FBI. What do we know about the FBI? They do not negotiate with terrorists.As a small background reference, I come from a place where messing with someone else's property has immediate consequences if you get caught. Sometimes, the vandal might not be caught by the owner of the vandalized property, but by a bystander, and there could be consequences in that situation as well.I cannot comprehend how a small group of people can just walk into a museum with cans of tomato soup or with superglue (expect that to be banned on flight shortly – I said it first!), vandalize something, and then just hang around as if they are the exhibit now . Last time I checked, museums have security teams, and these teams are able to restrain the culprits until they wait for the police to arrive.

Somehow, I cannot help but wonder what those protesters do for a living, when they are not blocking a road, vandalizing private property or interfering with other people's lives just to showcase their alleged care for the environment on social media.

ICE