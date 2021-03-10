ACS Composite Lets Corvette Fans Choose the Exact Area They Want Embellished

Regardless of the generation, “America’s Sports Car” is a natural thing of beauty, which is why many aftermarket outlets only deliver incremental updates on the GM-approved design. One such case is ACS Composite, as the company recently announced a couple of new parts designed to adorn either the C7 or the brand-new C8 Corvette.
Some owners go for the shock value of having a Corvette that easily stands out in a crowd. And on many occasions, they’re not doing any improvements; quite the opposite. Others want a much more subtle approach that will only trigger the appreciation of fellow connoisseurs.
ACS Composite mostly caters to the latter side of the Corvette market, which brings us to their latest releases scheduled to hit the market very soon (March 12th for the new C8 part).
Because of its ever-increasing popularity, the C8 Corvette needs to have primetime first, and ACS Compsite’s new release covers the one area where the Chevy needs an added dose of personality and protection—the front end.
The ACS C8 5VM Style Front Splitter can be had for $739, and the Carbon Flash Black element matches the sharp lines up front to add a healthy dose of style and aggressivity while offering a very easy installation process. Actually, the company makes that even easier for DIY aficionados with a neat installation video (embedded below).
Of course, ACS Composite hasn’t forgotten about the C7 owner base now that everyone’s attention focuses on its mid-engine successor. As such, according to popular request, they’ve also outed some rear quarter extensions for the ZR1, Z06, and Grand Sport variants.
They’re up for grabs for a mere $499 (there’s free shipping, as with the C8 splitter), and they're directly inspired by the front Z06 fender extensions. They are painted in Carbon Flash Black, too, and can be installed quite easily as they’re snapped on (the extensions) and bolted on via the OEM screws (the deflector portion).
