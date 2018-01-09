Acid Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Rendered as Ticking Time Bomb

The Acid Green hue of the Neunelfer is enough to make this stand out among its kind. We are, of course, talking about a rendering. Nevertheless, unless some Zuffenhausen color code we're not aware of forbids this, we should see the GT2 RS
getting to enjoy the Paint to Sample magic that is the said hue soon. As such, it should only be a matter of time until somebody decides to finish one of these rear-wheel-drive specials in Acid Green.
The example we have in this pixel play comes with the Weissach Package, which means that, in theory, we're looking at a machine sitting north of the $300,000 border. The W Pack allows the rear-engined coupe to lose around 30 kg (make that 66 lbs).
Until we get to see an actual 991.2 GT2 RS dressed in the shade mentioned above, we've brought along a set of real-world pics that show an example of the beast in the snow - the car is finished in GT Silver Metallic. A $4,220 option, this hue might play the understated card, but the extreme aero-dictated styling cues of the Rennsport Neunelfer means this will still turn heads like few other machines.
Speaking of the real world, we'll remind you that European Porsche dealers have also started taking delivery of the 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package
.
In fact, we showed
you an example of a TP-fitted GT3 resting in a showroom just yesterday, with the naturally aspirated wonder being dressed in Carmine Red. And we promise to return with new shades of the 991.2 GT3 Touring Package soon.
A post shared by R.U.K Technology (@ruktechnology) on Jan 9, 2018 at 1:37am PST
A post shared by R.U.K Technology (@ruktechnology) on Jan 9, 2018 at 1:37am PST
A post shared by Konstantin Kvartz ÷ (@k.kvartz) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:37am PST
A post shared by Konstantin Kvartz ÷ (@k.kvartz) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:37am PST
A post shared by Konstantin Kvartz ÷ (@k.kvartz) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:41am PST
A post shared by Konstantin Kvartz ÷ (@k.kvartz) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:41am PST