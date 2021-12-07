Ace Combat 7: Modders Add SU-75 Stealth Fighter to Campaign Before Many Have Seen it IRL

PC game mods can be one of the most influential aspects of a gaming franchise, much to the chagrin of the companies that produce, licence, and sell them. Ace Combat 7 is another one of those games that may have faded if not for a vibrant modding community.
One modder under the name SkylineGTRR34Freak on YouTube shows us the latest Russian stealth fighter added into the game, thanks to a skilled modding community. The aircraft in question is the Sukhoi Su-75, dubbed "Checkmate" by NATO. The prototype of this plane was unveiled already in early 2021, with Vladimir Putin in attendance.
Now, not very long after its official unveiling, the top-of-the-line Russian military asset is already fighting F-22s and F-35s in Ace Combat 7s campaign mode, thanks to clever PC mods. The mod in question is available on nexusmods.com and will replace the game's standard SU-47 Berkut model with that of the all-new SU-75.
The single-engine stealth aircraft is expected to be Russia's premier jet fighter as soon as 2027 and sport the latest in powerful engines, weapons, and avionics. So what better way could there be to find out outside of an actual war could there be to test its guts than with the Arsenal Bird boss engagement for campaign mission 19, Lighthouse.
With a vast array of projectile and laser weapons, deadly parasite drones, and a temporary defensive forcefield barrier, the Arsenal Bird is a worthy foe for Russia's answer to the F-35 Lightning II. SkylineGTRR34Freak (man, that's a mouthful) was responsible for some of the aftermarket skins and UI records in the mods package mentioned above.
Seeing what he helped to create, go blow for blow with one of the most challenging boss battles in the game, and ultimately shoot it down into the sea was a treat to behold.
