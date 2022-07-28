Acceleration Contest Between a Tesla Model 3 LR and a Drone Has You Watching on a Loop

A tech, electric vehicle, and drone enthusiast filmed a less-than-usual acceleration test. A race between a Tesla Model 3 Long Range and a drone. While not a very apt comparison, the video is insightful enough to make you watch it on loop.
The speed test appears to have been done in a public parking. You can see the drone filming at the start. Both car and the flying gadget pick up speed, but the advantage is clearly on the side of the Model 3. At the fourth second, the Tesla disappears from the frame. It's a real pleasure to see how easily it delivers instant torque to the wheels. The advantage would be on Tesla's side in a race with many other cars or even some supercars.
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor has a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration of 4.4 seconds and stops at a top speed of 233 kph (145 mph). The total output of the two motors is 324 kW - 434 HP (440 PS), and a total torque sent to all-wheel drive of 493 Nm (364 ft-lb). Its battery has a 75 kWh capacity, leading to a range of 455 km (283 miles).
If you're amazed by the performance mentioned above, you should know that there is something even more powerful than that: Tesla Model 3 Performance. That one has a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration of 3.3 seconds and a caped top speed of 260 kph (162 mph).
Going back to the race in the video posted on Reddit, we don't know anything about what model that small flying object is, but it probably doesn't even matter. It was all set up to showcase the performance of the Tesla. Maybe he could have kept up with the vehicle if it had been the DRL Racer X drone, which is a gadget that can fly at a top speed of 179.6 mph (around 290 kph).
In 2017 it even achieved a performance mentioned by the Guinness World Book of Records. On the occasion of the Drone Racing League, DRL Racer X set the record in the category of “fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter.”
