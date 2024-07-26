Acapulco Blue 1968 Ford Mustang Flexes California Special Goodies and Rare Engine

Introduced in February 1968 as a special-edition pony car for the state of California, the Ford Mustang California Special remained in production for only five and half months. The GT/CS has returned no fewer than six times since 2007, but the first iteration remains the most desirable.
What makes the GT/CS special? Well, Ford did not go wild with this pony, but the California Special stands out thanks to a unique selection of features. Inspired by the Shelby Mustangs of the era, the GT/CS broke cover with Thunderbird taillights, Marchal or Lucas fog lamps, hood pins, and a pop-open gas cap. The bundle also included side scoops, a rear spoiler decklid, and a unique stripe pattern available in white, black, red, or blue.
Created at the request of Lee Grey, Southern California district sales manager, the GT/CS was initially scheduled to be produced in 5,000 units. Ford made 4,118 examples, including 251 units remarketed as the High Country Special in Denver, Colorado. In all, Ford sold 3,867 units.
While not as rare as other pony cars from the era, the California Special is among the scarcest 1968 Mustangs in a year that saw more than 300,000 units roll off the assembly line. The Acapulco Blue example you see here is one of the finest in existence, and it's actually much rarer than its siblings, thanks to the powerplant under the hood.
Even though it had a few special features on the outside, the GT/CS was treated as a regular Mustang in terms of colors and drivetrain combos. Specifically, it was available in all standard Mustang colors and with any of the available Ford engines and transmissions. This coupe was optioned up with the S-code 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8, a rare mill in the GT/CS.
There are no records of how many cars were shipped with the 325-horsepower unit, but experts agree that most California Specials were fitted with the small-block 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. The 390 cars are among the most sought-after alongside the Cobra Jet vehicles.
This Mustang comes with a Marti Report that may shed some light on production numbers. Unfortunately, our host doesn't show it to the camera. Either way, the 390 V8 and the blue-on-blue color combo put this GT/CS into two-digit production territory. The last time I saw one in an identical color and drivetrain combo was at Mecum's Houston 2020 auction. That car was also an automatic but didn't have a console. It sold for $29,700.
The example we see here appears to be a restoration because it looks pretty much flawless inside and out. It has the interior Decor Group, rare overhead console, and many original components. There's no solid confirmation that the engine and gearbox are numbers matching, but the price attached to this car makes me think they are. This pony is listed for $52,750. For reference, Califonia Specials have been selling for $30,000 to $88,000 in recent years (depending on condition, of course). How much do you think this one is worth?
Created at the request of Lee Grey, Southern California district sales manager, the GT/CS was initially scheduled to be produced in 5,000 units. Ford made 4,118 examples, including 251 units remarketed as the High Country Special in Denver, Colorado. In all, Ford sold 3,867 units.
While not as rare as other pony cars from the era, the California Special is among the scarcest 1968 Mustangs in a year that saw more than 300,000 units roll off the assembly line. The Acapulco Blue example you see here is one of the finest in existence, and it's actually much rarer than its siblings, thanks to the powerplant under the hood.
Even though it had a few special features on the outside, the GT/CS was treated as a regular Mustang in terms of colors and drivetrain combos. Specifically, it was available in all standard Mustang colors and with any of the available Ford engines and transmissions. This coupe was optioned up with the S-code 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8, a rare mill in the GT/CS.
There are no records of how many cars were shipped with the 325-horsepower unit, but experts agree that most California Specials were fitted with the small-block 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. The 390 cars are among the most sought-after alongside the Cobra Jet vehicles.
This Mustang comes with a Marti Report that may shed some light on production numbers. Unfortunately, our host doesn't show it to the camera. Either way, the 390 V8 and the blue-on-blue color combo put this GT/CS into two-digit production territory. The last time I saw one in an identical color and drivetrain combo was at Mecum's Houston 2020 auction. That car was also an automatic but didn't have a console. It sold for $29,700.
The example we see here appears to be a restoration because it looks pretty much flawless inside and out. It has the interior Decor Group, rare overhead console, and many original components. There's no solid confirmation that the engine and gearbox are numbers matching, but the price attached to this car makes me think they are. This pony is listed for $52,750. For reference, Califonia Specials have been selling for $30,000 to $88,000 in recent years (depending on condition, of course). How much do you think this one is worth?