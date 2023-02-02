AC Schnitzer Mans Up, Launches Upgrades for the BMW M3 Touring

The M3 Sedan has been in AC Schnitzer’s portfolio for quite some time now, and as of recently, they are offering similar upgrades for the M3 Touring. The latest member to join BMW M’s family looks better stock if you ask us, but should you feel the need to sprinkle some extra carbon fiber on yours, then you should at least check out what this tuner has in store.
A new front splitter is on the menu for the G81 BMW M3 Touring, and so are the parts attached to the front bumper, and the new hood and front fender trim. The grille soldiers on, and so do the side skirts by the looks of it. At the rear, it has a new diffuser, and chunkier tailpipes and the tuner’s name now decorates the tailgate.
Different wheel options are available as well, measuring 10x20 inches in size, and so are the spacers, new lug nuts, and center caps. The engine styling package, with a few extras, and the ‘AC Schnitzer’ name added next to the M logo is on the list. At the time of writing, an adjustable suspension kit was listed on the tuner’s website too, though it only suits the G80 M3 Sedan, in both rear- and all-wheel drive forms. The same goes for the new sports steering wheel, but it can likely be added to the G81 M3 Touring.
It’s not all-show with no extra-go when it comes to the AC Schnitzer offering for the Munich auto marque’s rival to the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant, because they also have a power boost on their shelves. This comprises a plug and play module, additional control unit programming, and a few other tweaks. The result is 590 ps (582 hp/434 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, on the condition that you fill the tank with 98-octane gasoline. This upgrade is accompanied by a 36-month warranty from the tuner.
Without any trickery whatsoever, the BMW M3 Touring has 510 ps (503 hp/375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. This setup, combined with the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, which is standard across the range, allows the premium compact sporty wagon to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds, and that makes it about as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo.
As we’re certain you already know by now, the M3 Touring is a forbidden fruit in the U.S. of A. Customers will have to settle for the M3 Sedan instead, offered with rear-wheel drive in the most affordable configuration. The M3 Competition is part of the lineup, otherwise topped by the M3 Competition xDrive. Pricing starts at $74,300, going up to at least $78,600 and $82,600 for the Competition and Competition xDrive models, respectively.
