Before All Others There Was the One-Of-A-Kind Italian Bellabici Elettrica E-bike

4 Audi May Get Bentley From Volkswagen, "Baby Bentayga" Rumors Return

3 BMW M1 Procar Lookalike First Owned By Boney M. Producer Heads to Auction

More on this:

Are you prepared to witness a fine display of automotive magic in its full glory?

AC Schnitzer Have Really Gone to Town with This Diesel BMW 3 Series Touring





A 2020 model in BMW’s almighty lineup boasts a selection of diesel and gasoline-powered trims. The 330d xDrive variant is put in motion by a fiendish 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six colossus, with a total of 24 valves. At approximately 4,000 rpm, this brutal piece of German machinery will gladly deliver up to 265 hp, while a monstrous torque output of 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) will be accomplished between 1,750 and 2,750 revs.



A Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox is tasked with feeding the engine’s sheer force to an all-wheel-drive system. This state of affairs leads to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 5.4 seconds. On the other hand, 330d's top speed is generously rated at 155 mph (250 kph).







Long story short, BMW’s beloved 3 Series Touring 330d is a reasonable diesel showstopper straight out of the box. Nonetheless, the gifted aftermarket gurus over at AC Schnitzer still managed to find some significant room for improvement.



To be quite frank, these folks are no strangers to the fascinating realm of four-wheeled entities. In the past, we analyzed a few of this tuner’s most notable exploits, such as a feral



The very first feature you’ll notice is a handsome aero body kit that keeps things looking rad. It consists of a muscular front bumper and splitter lip, as well as chunky side skirts and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. Oh, and of course, there are various sets of custom wheels to round things out, ranging from 19 to 20 inches in size.







In terms of performance upgrades, the auto wizards went about dialing the 3.0-liter inline-six monstrosity to 315 ruthless ponies and 487 pound-feet (660 Nm) of fierce twisting force, which is rather staggering, if you ask me. This, ladies and gents, is what we’d call a comprehensive package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing on your diesel wagon!



What’s the next BMW you’d like to see tuned by the AC Schnitzer crew? We’ll kick things off by pointing out the obvious and say that BMW ’s 3 Series Touring is one hell of a wagon. Not only does it do a neat job at looking the business, this bad boy also packs some serious oomph under its hood. In fact, let’s take a second to examine a few of this creature’s main specs and features, shall we?A 2020 model in BMW’s almighty lineup boasts a selection of diesel and gasoline-powered trims. The 330d xDrive variant is put in motion by a fiendish 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six colossus, with a total of 24 valves. At approximately 4,000 rpm, this brutal piece of German machinery will gladly deliver up to 265 hp, while a monstrous torque output of 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) will be accomplished between 1,750 and 2,750 revs.A Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox is tasked with feeding the engine’s sheer force to an all-wheel-drive system. This state of affairs leads to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 5.4 seconds. On the other hand, 330d's top speed is generously rated at 155 mph (250 kph).At the front, suspension duties are taken good care of by an independent MacPherson strut module, coupled with a multi-link setup at the rear end. Each and every one of its 17-inch wheels wears ventilated disc brakes that’ll handle stopping power with ease. Lastly, the entire structure has a dry weight of just 3,726 lbs (1,690 kg) and its wheelbase measures 112.24 inches (2,851 mm).Long story short, BMW’s beloved 3 Series Touring 330d is a reasonable diesel showstopper straight out of the box. Nonetheless, the gifted aftermarket gurus over at AC Schnitzer still managed to find some significant room for improvement.To be quite frank, these folks are no strangers to the fascinating realm of four-wheeled entities. In the past, we analyzed a few of this tuner’s most notable exploits, such as a feral BMW M8 Gran Coupe and an ominous Toyota Supra with 400 hp on tap, to name a couple. Let’s dive in for a quick examination of their achievements on BMW’s magnificent wagon.The very first feature you’ll notice is a handsome aero body kit that keeps things looking rad. It consists of a muscular front bumper and splitter lip, as well as chunky side skirts and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. Oh, and of course, there are various sets of custom wheels to round things out, ranging from 19 to 20 inches in size.Inside, you will find an assortment of juicy aluminum accessories, including fresh pedals, shift paddles and a new footrest. Additionally, Schnitzer’s customers may opt for an aftermarket suspension package that’ll bring their 3 Series Touring almost an inch (25 mm) closer to ground level.In terms of performance upgrades, the auto wizards went about dialing the 3.0-liter inline-six monstrosity to 315 ruthless ponies and 487 pound-feet (660 Nm) of fierce twisting force, which is rather staggering, if you ask me. This, ladies and gents, is what we’d call a comprehensive package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing on your diesel wagon!What’s the next BMW you’d like to see tuned by the AC Schnitzer crew?