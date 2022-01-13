Abu Dhabi Sapphire Crystal Is a Timepiece Inspired by F1’s Final Race

Sports are more than just some people competing against each other. Through sports we connect, empathize, and, why not, get inspiration from other people’s true grit and talent. That’s how AET Remould came up with an exclusive five-piece timepiece, the Abu Dhabi Sapphire Limited Edition.
German watch customizer AET Remould is giving Formula One fans (who can afford it) a wonderful, limited-edition watch inspired by Formula 1’s final race host, Yas Marina Circuit.
Based on Rolex's Daytona, the company took it one step further with pure, calming blue accents on a canvas that would remind Formula 1 fans of the racetrack in Abu Dhabi, which has impressive surroundings, unique design, and colors, especially when the night falls and the W hotel starts changing shades.
AET Remould added Abu Dhabi Blue to the hour indicator and bezel to create its elegant and fresh look, combined with its sapphire case. The diameter of the watch is 40 x 40.50 mm. The sub-dials look like speedometers and are also in Abu Dhabi Blue. The rotor also features a map of the iconic Turn 7 of the Yas Marina Circuit, as one more proof of the future owner's passion for speed.
The Abu Dhabi Sapphire Crystal Limited Edition is limited to only five pieces worldwide, and it comes with a price tag of $84,900.
This isn’t the only time the German watch customizer took inspiration from Formula One. Based on Richard Mille’s famous RM 11 Automatic Flyback Chronograph, AET Remould created the A11 Abu Dhabi Special Edition, also limited to five pieces, with a fitting price tag: $479,000. They also added Abu Dhabi Blue as their main color, in a combination with white.
Both timepieces are elegant, classy, and you can check out both of them in our gallery. While they're surely a vision, given that they’re extremely limited, only a lucky handful of people would flaunt them on their wrists. If they can afford them, that is.
