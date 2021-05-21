ABT Turns 2021 Audi SQ8 Into 641-HP Brute, Rockets to 62 MPH in Just 3.8 Seconds

Short of the RS Q8 variant, the SQ8 is the next best thing if you’re looking for a faster than usual Audi Q8 crossover. Its twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 500 hp (507 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, channeled to all four wheels using an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive.
While all that sounds very impressive right off the bat, tuners such as ABT Sportsline are in the business of making that which is already fast, even faster, and its take on the Audi SQ8 is beastly, putting down even more power than a stock RS Q8.
Using the ABT Engine Control unit, the SQ8’s twin-turbo V8 engine delivers an output of 641 hp (650 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which in turn allows for a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, matching the previously-mentioned RS Q8. The RS Q8 is still the faster car overall, though, thanks to a top speed of 167 mph (270 kph)—the ABT-tuned SQ8 will max out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Performance aside, ABT also went and bolstered the SQ8’s visuals through the tuner’s multi-component aerodynamics package. It consists of a front skirt add-on, rear skirt set, and a custom rear spoiler. The reason why this car looks a great deal more sporty than a stock SQ8 also comes down to its 23-inch GR23 wheels, which you can get either in matte black or glossy black.
As for pricing, if you just want the engine control unit, the GR23 wheel set, and the aero package, it will cost you €22,900 ($28,000) plus installation and €3,445 ($4,200) paint costs. The complete vehicle, however, is priced from €130,795 ($160,000) in Germany.
You can also get various interior modifications, such as an ABT-branded start-stop switch button, carbon fiber dashboard and seat frame covers, ABT integrated entrance lights, or the carbon fiber shifter cover.
