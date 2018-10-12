autoevolution
ABT Sportsline Offers Aerodynamic Package, Power Upgrade For Diesel Audi A8

12 Oct 2018, 10:14 UTC ·
The A8 is both imposing and aerodynamic, but what if the customer wants more visual drama? Enter ABT Sportsline, which has come up with an aerodynamic package that costs €2,252 excluding VAT.
As the official supplier of aftermarket solutions for Audi, it’s easy to mistake the ABT Sportsline-tuned A8 with the standard car. The package “consists of several high-quality add-on parts,” starting with the front spoiler that “sharpens the existing lines.” The rear skirt is also included, to which the customer can add the carbon-fiber rear spoiler for an additional €1,168.

20- to 22-inch wheels are also available, either in matt black or with a diamond-machined finish. Models include the DR, ER-C, FR, and GR, and all complement the aerodynamic package according to ABT Sportsline. Over in the cabin, the covers for the shift knob and start/stop switch set this A8 apart from the bone-stock model.

For those who also want the performance to match the looks, the Engine Control module is available for the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel. The TDI levels up from 286 horsepower and 600 Nm to 330 horsepower and 650 Nm, and according to the tuner, “all factory safety functions of the engine are retained.”

The cheapest A8 in Germany starts at €91,900, and the long-wheelbase model comes in at €95,400. For some reason or other, the 50 TDI quattro tiptronic is the only powertrain available in Europe right now, coming as standard with mild-hybrid technology. The same applies to the A8 L, which is curious when you think about how hard the Dieselgate scandal has hit the Volkswagen Group.

U.S. deliveries of the A8 will start in November, and for the time being, the 55 TFSI will have to suffice with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 and eight-speed tiptronic transmission. Pricing in this part of the world starts at $83,800, and as expected, quattro and full-LED headlamps are also standard.

The S8 will arrive next year for 2020, bringing forth the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Porsche Panamera Turbo. Expect the engine to produced more than 520 horsepower. The S8 Plus, on the other hand, will develop more than 605 horsepower.
