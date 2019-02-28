NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

ABT RS4+ Shows Green-Carbon Spec, Will Be Joined by 350 HP Cupra Ateca in Geneva

ABT has revealed the five cars it's sending over to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We've got three Audis, a Cupra SUV and a hybrid Transporter, with the RS4+ being the flagship. 25 photos



The super-sexy Audi A6 Avant is also on its way to the Swiss auto show, where it will show its quad muffler tips, lowering suspension and a subtle upgrade to its factory S Line package. Whenever the + gets added to the name of an Audi, we know it's a serious piece of kit. In the case of the RS4+, we're looking at a special edition that will be limited to 50 units. We've already shown you a red example, but the acid green is surely more attention-grabbing.The engine now makes 510instead of the usual 450 HP, but on the request of the customer, this can be increased to 530 HP. The RS4+ is a dangerous piece of carbon fiber kit.The exterior now features a chin spoiler, grille, front winglets, mirrors skirts, diffuser and exhaust tips, all made from carbon. But the treatment carries over to the interior too, where we see the amazing bucket seat backs and bold dashboard trim. Of course, the seats have also been upholstered to match the character and color of the car.Another hot project in Geneva is the Cupra Ateca, which ABT has boosted from 300 HP to 350, while also reaching 440 Nm on the torque front. The crossover has also gained ABT lowering springs and a set of ABT Sport GR 20-inch wheels that look purple under the right light.The Audi Q8 is also very hot right now, and the Germans knew precisely what changes to make in the limited time they had. The 50powertrain was quickly boosted to 330 HP and 650 Nm (vs. 286 and 600, respective). New wheels and an exhaust system with the quad tips we desperately wanted were a quick fix.The super-sexy Audi A6 Avant is also on its way to the Swiss auto show, where it will show its quad muffler tips, lowering suspension and a subtle upgrade to its factory S Line package.