ABT Audi RS7-R With 730 HP Does 186 MPH on the Autobahn

We've seen dozens of RS7 builds over the years, but the new ABT RS7-R is one of the sexiest Audis we've ever seen. And this week, YouTuber Shmee150 got to push the gas on this 730 horsepower monster all the way to the floor. 26 photos



This isn't the first time he reviewed an ABT-tuned car, but it's never been in the presence of Daniel Abt, himself a prominent vlogger and figure on the German car scene.



"Daniel and I often cross paths at events around the world, so for a while, I hoped our schedules would link up and we could check out his RS7-R to go through all of the details and experience what it's like. During a visit to the Abt HQ we finally managed to make this happen and go out for a drive together," Shmee150 says.



Together, they push the powerful 4-door coupe. But before that happens, let's give a quick rundown of the specs. The model was presented in April and is the first of 125 RS7s eligible to receive this kit. Impressive numbers now define its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces 730 hp (740 PS) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft) of torque. The top speed is supposed to be 190 mph or 305 km/h, which is about as fast as they push it.



Equally as impressive as the power are the cosmetic enhancements. The RS7-R has a deep chin spoiler, side skirts, extra winglets, new mirror caps, and a diffuser, all accentuated by bright red. Even the inside of the wheels is glowing with this neon color as if to signal that the future of German tuning is here. The interior has been customized as well, and you can see hints of that in the video below.



