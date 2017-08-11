autoevolution

ABT Audi RS5 Gets 60 HP Bump to Match Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe's 510 HP

Fast Audis are getting increasingly exotic and expensive, but downsizing is also on the horizon. Still, thanks to forced induction, the new RS5 is tunable.
With help from ABT, the "regular" S5 can produce 425 HP, just a quarter shy of the RS5. That really won't do, so the German tuner got hold of the spectacular new performance coupe and dialed it up as well. The result is 510 horsepower and a whole lot of torque.

If that power output seems familiar, that's because several Mercedes-AMG models boast it, starting with the GT S, leading to the GLC 63 S and four members of the C-Class family.

Does that mean anything? Well, in a recent drag race, the RS5 showed the C63 and M4 who's boss, but only because of its fantastic launch capabilities. By putting a little bit more muscle on its bones, the Audi might now feel speedier, even if turbo lag might be an issue.

Besides taking the 2.9-liter V6 from 450 to 510 HP, ABT's updates also boost torque from 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) to 680 Nm (502 lb-ft). Unfortunately, there's no performance data available, but some impression videos should come along any moment now.

After the R8 body kit they presented in Geneva, we became fans of ABT's body reconstruction. Unfortunately, there's none of that going here, but an "even more powerful limited model" is currently under development for the “hallowed halls of speed” in Kempten.

The power increase is achieved through an ABT Engine Control unit, which means the exhaust is stock. It's not like Audi didn't do a good job, but we just wish we had more to talk about here other than 20-inch wheels. Sure, they look good, but you get standard 20s on a Renault Scenic, and ABT's design is not what you'd call Worthersee-friendly. Let's hope that the special edition is as crazy as the RS5-R from four years ago.
