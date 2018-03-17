ABT Audi RS4-R Avant Makes 530 HP, Looks Good in Mardo Grey

As well as extra power for the twin-turbo V6 engine, ABT surprised everybody with a better-looking version of the RS4 Avant in Geneva.

5 photos



ABT Sportsline made a variety of cool cars recently. In fact, this wagon has a coupe version, the RS5-R with its bold green paint.



Both have the same engine mods. Instead of 450 HP , the 2.9-liter TFSI delivers 530 HP and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, an 80 HP and 90 Nm boost. There's also a simple ECU map that you can buy without the body kit and is good for 510 Hp and 680 Nm.



As it does with its sister car, the



Extracting extra character from this unique V6 engine, ABT also installed a brand new exhaust system. Instead of the usual dual mufflers, you now have quad tips with a 102mm set of carbon tips.



The beauty of the tuned RS4 comes from the aerodynamic package, which includes an ABT Front Lip, Front Flics, a Front Grille with RS4-R logo and a Rear Skirt Add On. The view from the front will make you bite the back of your fist.



In the wheels and tires department, the RS4 has dropped its factory 19-inch alloys in favor of 21-inch ABT Spot GR alloy rim that "has not an ounce of unnecessary weight and features a strongly concave rim base" and is matched to 275/25 ZR21 rubber. Of course, the stance has also been improved with coilover suspension.



