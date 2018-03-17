autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

ABT Audi RS4-R Avant Makes 530 HP, Looks Good in Mardo Grey

17 Mar 2018, 21:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As well as extra power for the twin-turbo V6 engine, ABT surprised everybody with a better-looking version of the RS4 Avant in Geneva.
5 photos
ABT Audi RS4-R Avant Makes 530 HP, Looks Good in Mardo GreyABT Audi RS4-R Avant Makes 530 HP, Looks Good in Mardo GreyABT Audi RS4-R Avant Makes 530 HP, Looks Good in Mardo Grey
The RS4-R is a very special car. There was one version for the previous generation, and there's now one based on the 2018 mode. When you look at this thing, you should remember that there's only going to be 50 of these in the world.

ABT Sportsline made a variety of cool cars recently. In fact, this wagon has a coupe version, the RS5-R with its bold green paint.

Both have the same engine mods. Instead of 450 HP, the 2.9-liter TFSI delivers 530 HP and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, an 80 HP and 90 Nm boost. There's also a simple ECU map that you can buy without the body kit and is good for 510 Hp and 680 Nm.

As it does with its sister car, the RS5-R, ABT Sportsline also relies on a multi-stage performance package for the RS4-R. This package consists of an additional engine control unit, the ABT Engine Control (AEC), and a high-performance sports exhaust system.

Extracting extra character from this unique V6 engine, ABT also installed a brand new exhaust system. Instead of the usual dual mufflers, you now have quad tips with a 102mm set of carbon tips.

The beauty of the tuned RS4 comes from the aerodynamic package, which includes an ABT Front Lip, Front Flics, a Front Grille with RS4-R logo and a Rear Skirt Add On. The view from the front will make you bite the back of your fist.

In the wheels and tires department, the RS4 has dropped its factory 19-inch alloys in favor of 21-inch ABT Spot GR alloy rim that "has not an ounce of unnecessary weight and features a strongly concave rim base" and is matched to 275/25 ZR21 rubber. Of course, the stance has also been improved with coilover suspension.

[YOUTUBE=]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaLsBBjmsRk]
ABT Sportsline ABT RS4-R abt tuning audi rs4 avant
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
AUDI models:
AUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAll AUDI models  