ABT Aero Package for Volkswagen Golf GTI Costs €2,000

With the Golf 7.5 GTI approaching showrooms across the world, ABT is making one last push with the outgoing hot hatch goodies. Why keep winter clothes in stock when everybody wants a bikini?





The price of two Galaxy S8s brings the following aero components as part of a package: front spoiler, side strips, rear skirt add on and sport muffler. However, your GTI won't look this good until you paint and install the parts. Well... if you do the painting yourself, it will look worse, but you get the idea.



The connection to the road is established via an ABT height-adjustable suspension, as well as a set of CR wheels. The rims feature a five-double-spoke design, come in a 20-inch size and are shod in 235/30 performance rubber. Neither of these is included in the price we mentioned, thought.



"The result is impressive: Especially the exposed ABT front spoiler makes the face of the Golf VII much more aggressive and dynamic. The side skirts additionally provide a distinctive look and a visual perception of energy. The rear skirt add on is the perfect addition to the ensemble, expressing a pure sense of sport with its diffuser design," ABT boasts in its release.



The ABT 4-pipe rear muffler can also be a hint of the power underneath. Several power packs are available at extra charge, and not just for the GTI. The GTD, for example, goes up to 210 PS, while the regular models like the 2.0 TDI are pushed too. But the big guns consist of a 315 PS GTI upgrade and the



