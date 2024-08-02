Absolutely Gorgeous 1984 Honda HP-X Concept Is Back in All Its Wedgy Glory

Nothing screams nostalgia like a wedge-shaped car from the '80s, but reducing the Honda HP-X to just that would be doing it an injustice. The HP-X is more than just another entry on the list; it's a history-writing one. And it's making its grand comeback into the spotlight this month.
For the first time in more than five decades, Honda is bringing a vehicle to Pebble Beach Concours and, why yes, it's the 1984 Honda HP-X Concept. This also happens to be Honda's first-ever concept car, which in itself makes it an outstanding build. But more impressive than a sum of firsts is the way in which the HP-X imagined the future of automotive design.
Back in 1984, Honda tried to predict the future or, at the very least, showcase their vision for it. Already an established motorcycle and racing engine maker, Honda tapped Pininfarina and gave them a carte blanche for a design of a mid-engined two-passenger supercar. That engine was the 2.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6, which was based on a Honda F2 racing engine.
The Honda HP-X Concept (whose name stood for Honda Pininfarina eXperimental) was functional when it was presented at the 1984 Turin Auto Show, though chances are some of the technological features weren't fully developed at the time. Features created specifically for it eventually trickled down to other Honda designs, particularly the first-gen Honda NSX supercar.
There were no doors on the vehicle because the idea was to offer the most aerodynamic shape possible in a road-going car. Instead, access into the HP-X was possible by means of a single-piece of Perspex canopy that opened up, much like in a fighter jet. While on display at Turin, visitors turned that into a sort of mockery, laughing about having to travel in a greenhouse during hot summer days or poor visibility in the rain.
While they weren't entirely wrong, they weren't right, either. Honda imagined the HP-X as a full-scale design study and not necessarily a production-suitable prototype. The transparent canopy had a very specific purpose and it boiled down to completing a streamlined, aerodynamic sportscar. To that same end, it ended in a fairing that served a double purpose: enhancing aerodynamics and as an air brake, which would be controlled by the brake pedal over certain speeds.
Innovative cooling and "ground effects" aerodynamics were matched with a tech-packed interior that was, nonetheless, particularly stylish due to its combination of red and white suede and ergonomically designed for ultimate comfort. The center console was dominated by buttons and the dashboard integrated several monitors, in keeping with the fighter jet inspiration.
Honda specced the HP-X with the in-house designed "electronic driver support system," which would be best described as the precursor of many driver assist technologies of today.
"This display may also signal the presence of likely roadblocks by means of a special sonar," Honda said in 1984. The feature would be ideal during parking maneuvers, especially in conditions of poor visibility.
"The HP-X did not go into production as such, but its influence on subsequent Honda models and the broader automotive landscape is undeniable. It stands as a testament to both Honda’s and Pininfarina's innovative spirit, inspiring future developments in the automotive industry," Felix Kilbertus, Pininfarina's chief creative officer, says in a statement.
The Honda HP-X Concept is scheduled to go on display in the Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars and Prototypes Class at the 73rd Annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Hopefully, this appearance will allow an even better look at concept but, in the meantime, the photos in the gallery will have to do.
The HP-X was a wedge-shaped vehicle radical in its design and features, but also in its goal of offering the perfect blend between high tech, outstanding performance, and exceptional comfort. Admired from a 2024 perspective, it's retrofuturist perfection on four wheels, but its merits go beyond bandwagoning on the wedge shape trend.
The vehicle measured 4,160 mm (163.8 inches) in total length and was 1,780 mm (70.1 inches) wide and 1,110 mm (43.7 inches) tall. Weight was kept low to improve performance, thanks to a body made out of carbon fiber, Kevlar and honeycomb paneling – yet another achievement for the time –, but Honda never disclosed the exact figure.
For instance, one dashboard monitor showed computer-processed information related to fuel level, oil pressure, average fuel consumption, and the like. A monitor in the instrument panel showed maps, while "special equipment processing input signals" would display the car's position on one map.
There's no information available as to what happened with the Honda HP-X Concept after its appearance at Turin, but worry not: this radical study gets the happy ending it deserves. It emerged at the end of July 2024 after "an extensive restoration" taking place at the Pininfarina workshop in Italy and it will be embarking on a long journey to the U.S. in August, for its first-ever appearance here.
