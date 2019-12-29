4 This Designer Rendered a 2020 Toyota Supra Kit and It's Being Built for Tokyo

2 Toyota Supra Gets "Lamborghini" Taillights, Looks Like a Japanese Huracan

More on this:

Absolute Zero 2020 Toyota Supra Owned by Mariano Rivera for Sale with 16 Miles

As they usually do when launching new products, especially high-profile ones, carmakers do their best to associate themselves with the big names of our time. When Toyota launched the new Supra at the beginning of 2019, it did the same, and one of the names it decided to associate itself with was Mariano Rivera. 12 photos



Dubbed Absolute Zero, the car comes with a few unique appointments, including 19-inch forged aluminum Matte Black wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, ventilated disc brakes and red brake calipers, and Gloss Red Launch Edition mirror caps.



Its most striking feature though, and the one that gives its car the name, is the choice of colors: painted white on the outside, the Supra boasts a unique bright red interior.



Powering the car is the stock 3.0-liter turbo inline 6 engine, paired to a quick-shifting 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters.



Despite the attention he received from



The Supra is currently listed as lot 1,076 on the Barrett-Jackson website, and will sell in January 2020 during the Scottsdale, Arizona auction. The car sells with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder.



More details on the Absolute Zero 2020 Toyota Supra car can be found by The former NY Yankees pitcher was part of a select group of people to be handed the keys to one of 1,500 Launch Edition Supras. His particular car is number 42 of that series, and one that has been specifically designed for the Hall of Fame baseballer.Dubbed Absolute Zero, the car comes with a few unique appointments, including 19-inch forged aluminum Matte Black wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, ventilated disc brakes and red brake calipers, and Gloss Red Launch Edition mirror caps.Its most striking feature though, and the one that gives its car the name, is the choice of colors: painted white on the outside, the Supra boasts a unique bright red interior.Powering the car is the stock 3.0-liter turbo inline 6 engine, paired to a quick-shifting 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters.Despite the attention he received from Toyota , Rivera doesn’t seem to like the car all that much. In fact, he likes it so little that he only drove it for 16 miles (that’s what the odometer apparently reads), and decided to sell it. No modifications were made to the powertrain, meaning the performance figures are the same as in all other production version Supras.The Supra is currently listed as lot 1,076 on the Barrett-Jackson website, and will sell in January 2020 during the Scottsdale, Arizona auction. The car sells with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder.More details on the Absolute Zero 2020 Toyota Supra car can be found by following this link