ABC's Once Upon a Time and the Cars The Characters Drove

Among carriages, ships, and flying carpets, Once Upon a Time brought the magic to the small screen with the help of several iconic, mostly vintage cars.
Once Upon a Time Cars 17 photos
Photo: ABC / edited by Autoevolution
Henry's Triumph ScramblerRogers' Chevrolet Chevelle SSWeaver's Dodge Charger PursuitRegina's Mercedes-Benz 560 SLWeaver's Dodge Charger PursuitRumple's 1990 Cadillac BroughamRumple's 1990 Cadillac BroughamCharming's Ford F-SeriesCharming's Ford F-SeriesHenry's Toyota PriusEmma's VW BeetleMary Margaret's Jeep Grand WaggoneerMary Margaret's Jeep Grand WaggoneerCharming's Ford F-SeriesHenry's Triumph ScramblerRogers' Chevrolet Chevelle SS
If you've never stumbled across the show, Once Upon a Time features all the classic Disney characters with an original take. The story revolves around Henry, who goes to find his birth mother, sure she is the savior who will break the Evil Queen's curse and make all the fairytale characters remember their past.

Storybrooke, the fictional town in ABC’s Once Upon a Time TV series, was meant to be the home of hundreds of fairytale characters, so it's not a surprise to anyone that most of the cars were vintage.

Running on ABC for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018, the show featured lots of different iconic characters, but we’ll focus on the main ones and their rides. Those include Emma Swan, Henry Mills, Regina Mills, David Nolan, Mary Margaret, Mr. Gold, and Hook.

A Savior's Ride


Emma's VW Beetle
Photo: ABC
Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison)'s car, the Yellow Bug, could be considered one of the main characters itself. It was a part of the entire show, although it was not a big part of the show's last season, just like a big chunk of other main characters, making an appearance in the last episode, "Leaving Storybrooke."

With a Massachusetts license plate, the 1972 Volkswagen Beetle (Type 1) brought Emma to Storybrooke.

It turns out the show used two different VW Beetle as Emma's car throughout the seasons, with Emma switching between this and the sheriff's car.

Henry, the Grown Up


Henry's Triumph Scrambler
Photo: ABC
In the last season, we see a big timeline jump, with Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) becoming a grown-up, too. On his quest to find his own Happy Ending, Henry (now played by Andrew J. West) seems to show a passion for everything on wheels.

Because, as he leaves Storybrooke and enters another realm, the Truest Believer rides a Triumph Scrambler. And ends up teaching Cinderella how to ride it.

Back to the present day in Hyperion Heights, Henry settles for something less conspicuous and drives something as modern as it gets: a hybrid. His choice? A Toyota Prius.

The Mayor's Ride

Regina's Mercedes\-Benz 560 SL
Photo: ABC
Is Regina Mills’ car a ride worthy of the Evil Queen? In Storybrooke, Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla), who created the Curse, has everything she wants. She is the Mayor, the most influential person in town, a big house, and a great car.

The vehicle in question is sleek and dark (couldn't have it any other way), with Her Majesty giving herself in the new realm a black Mercedes-Benz 560 SL, a car about Granny refers to as "vintage curse-era classic."

As a fun fact, the R 107's Mercedes-Benz 560 SL's license plate, 40F5 TH, was also used in production for Jim's, Archie's, and another car in the Underworld.

A Charming Car


Charming's Ford F\-Series
Photo: ABC
Prince Charming might be riding a horse in the Enchanted Forest, but in Storybrooke, he drove cars just like everyone else.

Usually behind the wheel of the sheriff's car, a 1987 Chevrolet Caprice, David Nolan (Josh Dallas) also has his own car, and it's not a powerful muscle car or a vintage supercar.

Because his option was a plain 1973 Ford F-Series pickup truck. In one shot in season six, the truck’s odometer reads 673,714 miles (1,084,238 km).

It appeared in different chases, with different jobs to clear debris from dirt roads, drive away from peril, and even fight Maleficent as a dragon in season four. That sounds like a very tough Ford to us.

Not a snow-white Car


Mary Margaret's Jeep Grand Waggoneer
Photo: ABC
The Evil Queen helped Snow White escape a horrible accident when riding a horse in the Enchanted Forest, but in Storybrooke, Mary Margaret (Ginnifer Goodwin) drove cars just like everyone else.

And her car wasn't too flashy, since she was just a teacher in Storybrooke. That's why she opted for a 1980s Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

And it looks like, despite Snow and Charming being the embodiment of True Love, they did seem to have different car manufacturers of choice.

A Car Worth Gold


Rumple's 1990 Cadillac Brougham
Photo: ABC
Alongside Regina, Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) got everyone rooting for the villains from day one.

Mr. Gold or Rumpelstiltskin was one of the most influential men in Storybrooke, alongside Regina. So, he would have to have a ride that suited him.

His choice was a four-door full-size sedan, a 1990 Cadillac Brougham. The Cadillac doesn't have many appearances on the show, as we see Rumple driving this classic luxury car in just a few episodes, and, in our opinion, this car deserved a lot more screen time.

In the seventh season as Detective Weaver, he drives a dark 2015 Dodge Charger Pursuit.

We're really Hooked


Rogers' Chevrolet Chevelle SS
Photo: ABC
For the majority of the show, Hook’s main ride is his ship, Jolly Roger. The vessel was a replica of the eighteenth-century Lady Washington, based in Grays Harbor, Washington.

That changes once we get to the seventh season, though. With no memories of Jolly Roger during the fifth curse, Rogers (Colin O'Donoghue), who is another Hook from a different realm, leaves his pirate days behind and we don’t see him sail anymore, but drive.

And his car of choice is a true beauty, indeed. Working as a detective at the city precinct in Hyperion Heights, Rogers pulls up to work in a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport in an impeccable condition.

The classic beauty also features the letters XMT vertically before the plate number, which signifies that they belong to the Washington State Patrol and are exempt from licensing fees. Weaver's car also features the same license plate.
Once Upon a Time ABC Mercedes-Benz 560 SL 1990 Cadillac Brougham Volkswagen Beetle tv cars
