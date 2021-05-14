This Billionaire Just Bought Tickets for the ISS, Ahead of SpaceX Moon Flight

Abbey Road and B&W Partnership Aims to Bring Studio Quality to In-Car Audio

Two reference names in the audio entertainment industry recently announced a new phase in their collaboration, as they plan to bring in-car audio to a new studio-grade level. 1 photo



The two brands, which started their collaboration in 2018, plan to combine their expertise and improve the listening experience offered by in-car audio systems. The goal is to offer the most accurate and high-quality acoustics, but also create an authentic listening experience as close as possible to the original recording.



The Bowers & Wilkins audio systems are a preferred choice for car makers such as BMW, Volvo, or McLaren. Take for instance the 3D Surround Sound System installed in the



Abbey Road Studios on the other hand has lately focused its attention on futuristic technologies such as spatial



Bowers & Wilkins comes close behind, with a history of over 50 years in the audio equipment industry. The brand is globally known for its premium home and car speakers, professional and consumer headphones, and other audio-related products.



While we are still waiting for more information related to this new collaboration and what exactly it entails, Abbey Road Studios general manager Jeremy Huffelmann and Bowers & Wilkins Director of Automotive Partnerships Dan Shepherd seem very confident in their new joint project. They ensure consumers that they'll explore technologies to create the most accurate listening experiences and bring drivers and passengers a new and more exciting way of enjoying music.

