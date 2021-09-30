ABB Rolls Out the World’s Fastest Electric Car and Truck Charger

FAA Gives Virgin Galactic the Green Light to Resume Spaceflights After July Incident

According to ABB, their Terra 360 modular charging system can deliver 62 miles (100km) of EV range in under three minutes and it’s the only charging system designed to charge up to four vehicles at once. 6 photos EV drivers won’t have to wait for someone charging ahead of them.



With a maximum output of 360 kW and capable of fully charging an



“With governments around the world writing public policy that favors electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient, and easy to operate is higher than ever,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division. “The Terra 360, with charging options that fit a variety of needs, is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”



Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at ABB, says that road transport uses account for nearly 20 percent of global CO2 emissions and that e-mobility is key to achieving the



Swedjemark says the systems will be available in Europe at the end of 2021 and in place in the USA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions in 2022.



According to ABB, an innovative lighting system guides users through the charging process and shows the State of Charge (SoC) of an EV battery. It also displays the time before the end of an optimal charge session. It’s also wheelchair accessible and features an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plugin.



The Terra 360 chargers also offer customization that allows for ‘branding’ the chargers by using different foiling or changing the color of the LED light strips. It also includes an option to include an integrated 27” advertisement screen to play video and images.



