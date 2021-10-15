ABB Megawatt Charging System to Give Lilium All-Electric Jet a Full Charge in 30 Minutes

Air taxis are slowly but surely, making their way into future mobility. To push the development of an infrastructure for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, German startup Lilium teamed up with Swiss technology group ABB on a Megawatt Charging System designed to charge the aircraft's batteries in just 30 minutes.
There are hundreds of companies worldwide that are working on eVTOLs to revolutionize air mobility, but the industry as a whole faces numerous challenges. One issue that must be addressed is the lack of charging stations for future air taxis.
Many aircraft use batteries that must deliver extremely high power when the vehicle takes off and lands. They also require a fast-charging system in order to earn sufficient revenues during rush hours.
The majority of existing heliports can already host eVTOLs, but they don't have charging stations. ABB will develop, test, and supply a MegaWatt Charging System (MCS) to provide a fast-charging infrastructure necessary for the quick turnaround times.
ABB's MCS, developed for the planned partnership with Lilium, will allow DC charging at up to 1,000 kW and can be adapted to supply e-juice to heavy-duty electric vehicles such as trucks and buses.
Lilium plans to build several vertiports with parking spaces and high-power charging stations. The German startup already has numerous deals in place to develop vertiports and vertiport hubs, with the first one to be built in Florida.
The future ABB charging points promise to fully charge an aircraft's batteries in approximately 30 minutes. An 80 percent charge will be possible in 15 minutes, allowing Lilium's vertiport network to support the 20-25 flights that the aircraft is expected to complete in one day.
Lilium hopes to establish a sustainable and accessible high-speed regional transportation system by 2025. According to the company, its air taxis will be fast, efficient, and quiet. The Lilium jets will cruise at 282 kph (175 mph) and have a maximum range of 250 km (155 miles).
Many aircraft use batteries that must deliver extremely high power when the vehicle takes off and lands. They also require a fast-charging system in order to earn sufficient revenues during rush hours.
The majority of existing heliports can already host eVTOLs, but they don't have charging stations. ABB will develop, test, and supply a MegaWatt Charging System (MCS) to provide a fast-charging infrastructure necessary for the quick turnaround times.
ABB's MCS, developed for the planned partnership with Lilium, will allow DC charging at up to 1,000 kW and can be adapted to supply e-juice to heavy-duty electric vehicles such as trucks and buses.
Lilium plans to build several vertiports with parking spaces and high-power charging stations. The German startup already has numerous deals in place to develop vertiports and vertiport hubs, with the first one to be built in Florida.
The future ABB charging points promise to fully charge an aircraft's batteries in approximately 30 minutes. An 80 percent charge will be possible in 15 minutes, allowing Lilium's vertiport network to support the 20-25 flights that the aircraft is expected to complete in one day.
Lilium hopes to establish a sustainable and accessible high-speed regional transportation system by 2025. According to the company, its air taxis will be fast, efficient, and quiet. The Lilium jets will cruise at 282 kph (175 mph) and have a maximum range of 250 km (155 miles).