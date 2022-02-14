Abarth Bets It All on Emotion for Valentine's Day, Asks You to Swipe Right

Abarth has deployed an interesting marketing campaign for Valentine's Day on multiple online platforms. Under the common tagline #ScorpionMatches, the Italian brand has invited viewers to swipe right on one of its models. While having the same hashtag on every platform, each one had a variant of its Fiat-500-based bread-and-butter model.
The brand from Turin, Italy, has made a campaign that brings the Tinder-style swipe right idea on the images of an advertising campaign. Each social media platform that featured this campaign, called #ScorpionMatches, underlined key aspects of the pictured model, but they apply to the brand as well.
Not all models in the range have an Akrapovic exhaust, or a massive spoiler on the back, but they do have character, which is something that the Italian brand relies on when promoting its products. It is a special blend of emotion, legacy, and style. One cannot say that they should be blamed for this, as it is one of the key aspects of the Abarth experience.
Alfa Romeo, for example, made an e-book called "Passione" as a "love letter to car design." Each brand decided to work with what it had, and Abarth does not have too much to choose from when new models are concerned.
The current Abarth portfolio is composed of the 595 range, the 695 range, and special series and variations of the above, along with the 124 model in several versions. Despite this, the company is still operational, and it has its fans and fanatics. Yes, the latter is true, as there is a lot of passion here, so it makes sense.
We should note that there are 90 official clubs of Abarth owners, which organize over 500 events a year. The figures may be from pre-pandemic times, when it was great to bring as many people as you could together.
These days, even attempting to do so may be seen as insane, but we can only hope that we will return to normal. Now that is a Valentine's Day gift that everyone should be looking forward to.
Hello Boys, are you ready for a challenge? One drive and you’ll fall in love, so you better swipe right. ??????#ScorpionMatches pic.twitter.com/do59wj7tGk— Abarth (@TeamAbarth) February 9, 2022