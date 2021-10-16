Abarth 595 Competizione Drags Tuned Mercedes X-Class in “David vs. Goliath” Race

Daniel Abt is not only a race car driver but also an automotive vlogger who knows how to entice his fan base. And, sometimes, it’s the little things that matter. When opposed to hulking vehicles, of course...
Trying to stage the automotive equivalent of the popular David and Goliath situation is not that hard today. Still, we have no idea which one of the two vehicles is the real underdog when seeing an Abarth 595 Competizione drag and roll race against a modified Mercedes-Benz X-Class.
Currently, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class experiment has seemingly come to an official conclusion with the end of production of the Nissan Navara-based posh utility truck. The luxurious pickup was not exactly a resounding success for the German automaker, though it was certainly interesting. Both officially and as far as the aftermarket world is concerned.
A good example comes forth in this unusual confrontation in the form of a thoroughly modified X-Class. This one looks more at home on the trails or during an overlanding expedition, but it’s not something to be trifled with. Actually, the tuned pickup truck definitely packs a punch, up to the count of 320 ps/316 horsepower.
Next to it on the airport strip is an Abarth 595 Competizione. The little Italian is alive and well at least for the 2021 model year and came to this encounter in stock form, complete with the usual 1.4-liter turbo and a very cool soundtrack. The first battle is an audio one (from the 5:06 mark), and it’s easily won by the little 595 against the diesel-powered truck.
Then, from the 5:45 mark, it’s time for the drag and roll racing fun. There are a couple of quarter-mile drag battles first, followed by a roll racing situation from the 8:08 mark. We are not going to spoil the fun in finding out who took the victory, though!
Currently, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class experiment has seemingly come to an official conclusion with the end of production of the Nissan Navara-based posh utility truck. The luxurious pickup was not exactly a resounding success for the German automaker, though it was certainly interesting. Both officially and as far as the aftermarket world is concerned.
A good example comes forth in this unusual confrontation in the form of a thoroughly modified X-Class. This one looks more at home on the trails or during an overlanding expedition, but it’s not something to be trifled with. Actually, the tuned pickup truck definitely packs a punch, up to the count of 320 ps/316 horsepower.
Next to it on the airport strip is an Abarth 595 Competizione. The little Italian is alive and well at least for the 2021 model year and came to this encounter in stock form, complete with the usual 1.4-liter turbo and a very cool soundtrack. The first battle is an audio one (from the 5:06 mark), and it’s easily won by the little 595 against the diesel-powered truck.
Then, from the 5:45 mark, it’s time for the drag and roll racing fun. There are a couple of quarter-mile drag battles first, followed by a roll racing situation from the 8:08 mark. We are not going to spoil the fun in finding out who took the victory, though!