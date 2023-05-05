Abarth 500e Lineup Grows With Turismo Grade in Hatchback and Cabrio Body Styles

The tiny yet performance-oriented Italian automaker has revealed further details about the lineup of their fresh zero-emissions pocket rocket, and it includes just a couple of trims – 500e and 500e Turismo.
Stellantis is a creature of habits, it seems. It unites two big automakers – France's PSA Group and Italy-America's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles but not a lot has changed since they started the marriage. Sure, a few household brands are going electric, but they are not necessarily expanding the roster and could make some people flaunt that 'same old, same old' line all over again.
And we can start with a simple example belonging to the first letter of the alphabet – Abarth. It was back in late November 2022 when the brand unveiled its take on the Fiat New 500 (aka the Electric 500). Of course, they dubbed it Abarth 500e and debuted the tiny hot hatchback with a 152-horsepower electric motor, a 42-kWh battery, and the desire to nail the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in just seven seconds. In essence, the iconic city car, now a zero-emissions hero, was on 'steroids.'
But here's the catch. Abarth only threw out in the open the "Scorpionissima" launch edition, which was said to be feistier than the ICE-powered Abarth 695 on almost every level, including the lap time on 'Misto Alfa Handling Track' (Balocco, Italy), with the EV nailing the run around the circuit by at least a second faster than the 695. Anyway, the chance to get a 500e Scorpionissima has passed, as the Italian brand has announced the trim was successful enough to become fully booked within the first weeks since it launched.
Sure, they refrained from saying how many orders were allowed, so it is anyone's guess about the accurate measure of success. Anyway, now the Abarth 500e lineup is complete with the introduction of the regular models, the 500e and 500e Turismo, both offered as pocket-sized hot hatchbacks or cabrio versions. Oh, and both are available with the "well-known" Sound Generator, "which reproduces the legendary sound of the Abarth engine." That is faking it at a deeper level than ever, right?
The base 500e trim levels include distinguishing factors such as new Abarth lettering in dark titanium Grey, a new electrified Scorpion signature logo, a unique front bumper treatment, dedicated 17-inch alloy wheels, new Matt Grey mirror caps, plus a dark ambiance in the cabin. The latter comes with scorpion-striped sport seats, a couple of digital screens – 7 inches for the TFT instrument cluster with Abarth graphics and Performance Pages, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with Uconnect radio NAV.
Meanwhile, the Abarth 500e Turismo trumps its sibling with 18-inch diamond-cut titanium grey alloy wheels; premium Alcantara touches inside the cabin, Acid-Green Scorpion details on the sports seats, a standard Abarth Sound Generator, and a premium JBL audio system with seven speakers and a 320-watt, 8-channel amplifier. As per technical details, the most important one relates to the range of this sporty Abarth – up to 265 km (165 miles). Not a lot, frankly, so it is excellent that it recharges at up to 85 kW when hooked to the DC mains. Oh, and it will be easy to recognize since there are just five colors for both trims - Antidote White, Venom Black, Adrenaline Red, and the newly introduced Acid Green plus Poison Blue.
