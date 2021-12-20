Abandoned, Secret Property Hides Big Hoard of Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

More on this:

1 Massive Oklahoma Junkyard Is Home to More Than 1,000 Classic Cars, All for Sale

2 Texas Junkyard Is Home to a Couple of Extremely Rare Airstream Trailers

3 Barn-Found 1955 Plymouth Belvedere Limo Might Be the Last of Its Kind, Needs Help

4 Abandoned 1917 Cadillac Has Been Sitting for 93 Years, V8 Engine Wants to Live

5 Massive Car Junkyard Looks Like a Post-Apocalyptic Movie Set