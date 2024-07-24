Abandoned Property Hides Stash of Iconic Sports Cars, Low-Mileage Examples Included

We talk a lot about abandoned cars here at autoevolution. That's because we love classic cars and hate to see them rotting away in junkyards and barns. But it's not just vehicles that are abandoned. Homes are also left behind. And some of them remain unattended with cool cars still on the property.
YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer" has been hunting for places like this for a few years now, and his most recent discovery is incredible, to say the least. Hidden behind overgrown trees somewhere in England (the exact location isn't provided), this abandoned property is still home to a bunch of iconic British vehicles.
The first is parked under a tarp next to the alley. It's a Morgan 4/4 of unknown age, but it seems it has been sitting for a very long time. Fortunately, the tarp has kept the roadster relatively safe from the elements. The second 4/4 wasn't so lucky. Barely visible in the bushes, this Morgan was stored under a smaller cover that allowed water to get into the cabin. The latter is badly damaged and covered in moss.
Our host then stumbled upon a garage that contained two cars. One is an older Mini Cooper, which isn't necessarily spectacular, while the second is another Morgan. The third example parked here, this roadster is a bit more special because it's a Plus 8 model with a V8 engine under the hood. The 3.9-liter Rover unit confirms it's an early 1990s iteration. Morgan used this specific engine from 1990 to 1996.
Moreover, this British Racing Green beauty is a very low-mileage vehicle. The odometer shows only 5,426 miles, which means the owner didn't get to enjoy it very much. Although it's been sitting for decades, this Plus 8 is in solid condition.
But wait, the Morgan goodness doesn't end here. The property includes a second garage, which houses another Mini Cooper and a fourth Morgan roadster. This one's a red 4/4 with a Ford CVH engine, so it probably left the assembly line in the late 1980s or early 1990s. It's also a low-mileage rig with just 10,882 miles on the clock. The red Mini parked next to it wasn't driven much, according to the odometer, which shows only 7,000 miles.
Our host also enters the derelict house, confirming the owner's obsession with Morgan sports cars. He has several albums packed with photos from car shows and an impressive collection of pictures with one of the Morgans on the assembly line. So why are these cars spending their retirement years neglected?
Well, I initially presumed that the owner had passed away with no one to attend the property. But our host learned from the neighbors that the owner is still "alive and well," so the reason why he left everything behind remains a mystery. Fortunately, the property has since been secured and is being watched 24/7, so these cool cars are pretty much safe.
But they will continue to deteriorate without maintenance, so I can only hope they will be rescued soon enough. Until that happens, check them out in the lengthy video below.
