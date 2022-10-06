Abandoned Multi-Million Mansion Is Filled With 100+ Classic Cars Dying To Get Restored

Not everyone has the guts to venture into an abandoned mansion, unless you are a teenager skipping school and up to no good. But those who grew up in the 90s know abandoned mansions hide mystic secrets (thank you, Hollywood). Ferrari enthusiast and vlogger Scott Chivers of Ratarossa YouTube channel and his buddy Colin recently took up such a wild adventure. They stumbled upon the mysteries of an abandoned multi-million-pound mansion in the UK.
Unlike some abandoned homes haunted by souls of distressed dead, this mansion had a peculiar secret. It was filled with over a hundred classic cars hidden all around the property. We are talking about classic Jaguars, Mercedes, BMWs, VWs, and Volvos, among others waiting for a chance to get restored and roam the streets again.
“Everywhere you look around here, there are cars just hidden. I turn around, and there’s another one behind a shed. There’s some outside, like this one. A lot of them are outside, and that’s the unfortunate part of it because they rust,” Scott revealed, walking through the mansion grounds.
According to Scott, the Mansion suffered from a flood a few years ago. Unfortunately, it has since fallen into a state that is beyond repair. The roof has holes, and the floors are weak, a potential safety hazard for anyone lurking around.
Some of the iconic cars on the property include a convertible Triumph TR6 with a lot of rust. Scott feels it’s still worth a lot (as a parts car}. There was also a pair of Jensen Healey convertibles, a Jaguar Daimler, a few Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a first-generation Honda Civic, and an Opel GT shell. He also showcased a classic VW Mk1 GTI identical to the one he owned four years ago.
This property is a treasure trove for anyone looking to get their hands busy on a classic restoration project. It’s a pity Scott didn’t find any Ferraris in the lot.
We recommend watching the property walkthrough in the video below.
