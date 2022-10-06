Abandoned Multi-Million Mansion Is Filled With 100+ Classic Cars Dying To Get Restored

Not everyone has the guts to venture into an abandoned mansion, unless you are a teenager skipping school and up to no good. But those who grew up in the 90s know abandoned mansions hide mystic secrets (thank you, Hollywood). Ferrari enthusiast and vlogger Scott Chivers of Ratarossa YouTube channel and his buddy Colin recently took up such a wild adventure. They stumbled upon the mysteries of an abandoned multi-million-pound mansion in the UK.

15 photos