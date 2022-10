Abandoned Multi-Million Mansion Is Filled With 100+ Classic Cars Dying To Get Restored

Unlike some abandoned homes haunted by souls of distressed dead, this mansion had a peculiar secret. It was filled with over a hundred classic cars hidden all around the property. We are talking about classic Jaguars, Mercedes, BMWs, VWs, and Volvos, among others waiting for a chance to get restored and roam the streets again.“Everywhere you look around here, there are cars just hidden. I turn around, and there’s another one behind a shed. There’s some outside, like this one. A lot of them are outside, and that’s the unfortunate part of it because they rust,” Scott revealed, walking through the mansion grounds.According to Scott, the Mansion suffered from a flood a few years ago. Unfortunately, it has since fallen into a state that is beyond repair. The roof has holes, and the floors are weak, a potential safety hazard for anyone lurking around.Some of the iconic cars on the property include a convertible Triumph TR6 with a lot of rust. Scott feels it’s still worth a lot (as a parts car}. There was also a pair of Jensen Healey convertibles, a Jaguar Daimler, a few Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a first-generation Honda Civic, and an Opel GT shell. He also showcased a classic VW Mk1 GTI identical to the one he owned four years ago.This property is a treasure trove for anyone looking to get their hands busy on a classic restoration project. It’s a pity Scott didn’t find any Ferraris in the lot.We recommend watching the property walkthrough in the video below.