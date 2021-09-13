Abandoned Forest Junkyard Is Home to Hundreds of Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

Most car enthusiasts agree that barn finds are getting rarer these days. On the flip side, one of the largest barn finds yet was uncovered in London, the U.K., in September 2021. It includes no fewer than 174 cars, valued at a whopping $1.4 million. But as spectacular as it may sound, the British discovery is downright tiny compared to this abandoned forest property that's home to hundreds of classic vehicles.
Located somewhere in Texas, this property was, at some point, an operating junkyard. Many of the cars were stacked to save space, while some of them have been dismantled and sold piece by piece. But it seems that the place has been abandoned many years ago, as the elements have taken over, turning the property into a labyrinth of trees, metal and rubber.
The folks over at YouTube's "Heat of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's" were brave enough to explore the area to discover just how vast it is and maybe locate some interesting cars. And I say "brave" because you need a good dose of courage to venture into this sort of place.
Since it hasn't been maintained for years, the forested field is difficult to navigate and you can easily get lost in what appears to be a maze of abandoned classics. Not to mention that you can hurt yourself in the process too.
I can't stress enough how huge this place is. It's acres after acres of abandoned cars and it actually stretches beyond what's in the video. That is simply because some areas are too difficult to access. It also has to be the largest gathering of derelict vehicles this side of a wrecking yard. Counting them is next to impossible, but there must be hundreds of them.
The visitor suggests the place may be home to more than 1,000 classics, but it's just a figure of speech. Still, I'm pretty sure this old junkyard includes at least 500 vehicles, a massive figure for a facility that's no longer in operation.
While it's a bit sad to see so many rusty cars at a time, it's still a fascinating place to explore. It includes classics from the 1940s to the 1990s, and while most of them aren't exactly valuable, I spotted a few interesting (and even rare) gems.
There are at least a couple of late 1960s Pontiac Firebirds, a Dodge Charger from the same era and even a 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. Sadly, most of them are just body shells (some missing their front clips), so they're not exactly salvageable. There's also a Pontiac LeMans among other numerous GM nameplates from the 1960s.
The place is also pickup truck heaven. It's packed with Chevrolet haulers, some in decent condition, but you'll also see a few old International Harvesters. There are trailers and school buses too, but, more importantly, this junkyard is the resting place of many European and Japanese classics.
They're too many to mention, but highlights include an early 1980s Mazda RX-7, a Datsun 240Z, and at least a couple of Ford Capri coupes. But I also spotted a Yugo. And I'm sure most of you would agree that a junkyard is a right place for it.
Like any car graveyard, this place is also home to massive piles of wheels and tires, as well as an impressive collection of car parts, mostly doors and fenders. It's a good place to source body parts, but don't get your hopes up on buying a car that's still in one piece. It's impossible to get anything out of there since there's no room to bring a truck and a trailer.
On the other hand, it doesn't look like this place will be cleaned up and taken care of anytime soon. It's just too big and way too crowded. But it's also mesmerizing, so be sure to take the virtual tour in the video below.
