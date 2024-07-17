Abandoned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Impounded by Cops, They Can't Find the Owner

The car has been sitting in the street for around a month. It collected dust and parking tickets, but nobody came to retrieve it. So, eventually, the cops impounded the vehicle.
The 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor replica had been parked in the street in Beverly Hills for quite some time. There was no way it would remain unnoticed. Neighbors noticed it, and the police noticed it, too. It also ended up online, with people asking: Where did it come from? Who does it belong to? Why has it even been parked there for so long?
The cops started planting parking tickets on the windshield of the vehicle. They even marked the date they first spotted it with chalk on the pavement. There was still no sign of the owner.
Days came and went, and yet no one came to get the car or pay for the parking tickets. The authorities knocked at every door of every house in the area. But nobody knew anything about the vehicle that was abandoned in the street in Beverly Hills.
They found it strange because they could not find the name of the owner or their address even though the replica had been registered. The five-digit VIN, specific to older cars, did not help much either. So, it obviously belongs to someone who is trying to keep the car off the radar.
Gordon Cheng from Effspot goes to the impound location to see the Mustang Shelby GT500 replica sitting among other impounded vehicles.
The man there explains that cars usually sit in the yard for between 40 and 45 days, during which the authorities try to find and notify the owner. If nobody claims them, they will be auctioned off. However, after sitting in the street for weeks, the Mustang is in bad need of a wash before it gets listed.
For the moment, nobody knows who and where the owner is, and nobody has the keys. "The car from Gone in 60 Seconds could be Gone in 60 Days," they joke.
In the previous episode, Gordon Gheng also went to the dealership that sold this vehicle and arrived at the location in Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, just to see that everything was long gone. Just a wire fence and dust were in its place. Adrenaline Motorsports had been permanently closed.
He found out about the Shelby GT500 Eleanor replica when a subscriber of his YouTube channel sent him a mesasge. He was planning to check on the car for as long as it sat there. One week later, it was towed away.
So, the police, the tow service, and parking enforcement arrived at the scene to tow the 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 away. Poor "Eleanor" would have such a sad fate. No screen time for it like the car from "Gone in 60 Seconds" that it replicates.
