Abandoned for 20 Years, This Chevrolet Opala Hides Heartbreaking Story

13 photos Photo: Percepcar USA | YouTube

It rolled off the production line in the 1970s, it was stolen in the 2000s, it was impounded by the police, and then, it was sent to a junkyard. You would think that the story of this Chevrolet Opala ended there after a riotous life. Well, it might actually just begin. Someone saw potential in it and rescued it from the crusher. Now, it gets its first wash in 20 years. The owner wants to sell it for profit.