Abandoned Drag Strip Comes Back to Life After 50 Years

Previously known as Coeburn Airport Dragstrip and Lonesome Pine Dragstrip, the track was closed off in 1971. It remained an operational airstrip until 1994, but the surface was no longer ideal for racing. Not only covered in puddles and mud, but the lanes were also bumpy and were separated by a wide strip of grass.Four months later and the grass is still there, but the tarmac has been cleaned up and it's much friendlier to rubber. The drag strip has been retitled Twin River Raceway and it's now packed with no-prep enthusiasts racing everything from Fox-body Ford Mustangs to pickup trucks.And even though the surface is still tricky due to its uneven layout, they're racing like there's no tomorrow. With the lanes narrower than usual and with the grass strip in the center looking to send fast RWD cars into uncontrollable spins, some drivers can be seen losing control of their rigs and crashing. The fifth-gen Ford Mustang at the 18:14-minute mark is one of the unfortunate ones.But it goes to show that no-prep racers will gladly race on just about any surface out there, no matter how difficult. Because that's what pure is about: adapting and making the best of what you have.There's not a lot of info as to whether this abandoned race track will be modernized or will remain in use as is, but it's great to see an old drag strip come back to life after 50 years As of November 2021, Twin River Raceway already hosted a couple of events, with two more to follow by the end of the year. If you're in the area on November 28, be sure to pay them a visit for the Thanksgiving Throw Down.