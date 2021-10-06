AB Volvo Pulls In Their Largest Electric Truck Order to Date

Volvo Trucks says an order for 100 electric trucks - from European shipping firm DFDS - represents its biggest single commercial electric truck order to date.
Volvo Trucks, AB Volvo's truck brand, called the order one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide and added that deliveries of the trucks would begin during the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s FM Electric trucks have a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) and are expected to be used on both short and long transport routes throughout Europe.
Volvo began production of electric trucks in 2019 and is currently targeting half of its global truck deliveries to be EV models by 2030.
"We are pleased to see that growing interest among our customers is starting to be reflected in firm orders," said Roger Alm, Volvo Trucks President.
While the buzz usually follows electric cars, electric trucks are equally impressive in terms of performance and potential markets. Perhaps less famous than models such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros or FUSO eCanter, the Volvo VNR Electric has recently reached a milestone that promises an exciting future for both Volvo Trucks and the trucking industry. The company also recently announced its largest electric truck order for the North American market to date.
That order was placed by Performance Team, a Maersk company operating in the warehousing and distribution sector who say there’s a bigger demand for high-volume deliveries and increased EV truck power on the market. More than 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks are set to be rolled out on regional cargo transportation routes across Southern California.
Government support in the form of incentives or grants remains a factor in acceptance of EV trucks and Performance Team is a participant in a State of California South Coast Air Quality Management District grant program aimed at reducing emissions in the transportation sector.
Production of the Volvo VNR Electric began in this year’s second quarter at the company’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia. Rated at 455 HP (264 kWh battery), the VNR can deliver a 150-mile (241 km) range and can reach 65 mph (104.5 kph).
