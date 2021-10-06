AB Volvo Pulls In Their Largest Electric Truck Order to Date

More on this:

1 EV Sales Have Exploded in the U.S. and Doubled From Last Year's Figures

2 Rivian Employee Crashes Test Truck Near California Offices

3 Ample Raises $160 Million for Tech Capable of Swapping Out EV Batteries Fast

4 Gaussin Announces Its Electric Trucks Will Be Designed By Pininfarina

5 World’s First Skateboard for Hydrogen and Electric Trucks Is Light and Modular