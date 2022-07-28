A$AP Bari Wrecks His Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Kanye West Gifts Him Another

Being friends with Kanye “Ye” West comes with a lot of perks. Entrepreneur and designer A$AP Bari experienced that as Kanye gifted him a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS days after he crashed his.
A few days ago, A$AP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, crashed his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. He didn’t think much of it though, but it looks like someone has been listening: Kanye West.
Bari, who is the co-founder of streetwear brand VLONE, went on his Instagram Stories to post a video of his new car, revealing that it was a gift from Kanye West himself.
“Yo, Ye bought me a new Maybach, yo!” he exclaimed. “If you know me, you know I crashed my Maybach two days ago, bro!” and continued that Ye “bought me a new Maybach truck, bruh.” He definitely wasn’t expecting this gesture from the Chicago-born billionaire rapper and added: “I’m ’bout to cry, bro.”
Bari also shared pictures of his previous Maybach, which had been totaled after his recent crash, plus a screenshot of a recent Instagram DM exchange with Kanye West.
“What’s your home address? Or where are you now?” Kanye asked Bari, who asked, “Thanks. What is it.” Ye wrote back, “Man I just asked [redacted] when it was coming and she said [tomorrow] afternoon. I don’t want to describe it. Just gonna wait till you get it.” The designer wasn't expecting a brand-new SUV, that's for sure.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was unveiled in 2019 and it’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for 549 horsepower (557 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
The SUV can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and comes with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The Donda rapper has had his fair share of Mercedes cars over the years, including the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, which he purchased early this year. Back in 2020, he gave his ex-wife Kim Kardashian not one, not two, but five 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUVs for Christmas. Now it's A$AP Bari's turn to genuinely appreciate his generosity.
