autoevolution

AAA Study Finds 30 Million Americans Might Buy an EV In the Next Five Years

 
27 Apr 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Electric vehicles are not as popular as they could be, but a new poll shows that they have potential.
A survey made by the AAA has revealed that approximately one in seven Americans is interested in replacing his or her current automobile with an electric vehicle within the next three-to-five years.

The same proportion of respondents said that they want to get a pickup truck, while the rest probably want to buy SUVs, hatchbacks, and sports cars.

Range anxiety is the only thing that makes drivers hesitant, even though the average round-trip commute has a length of 31 miles (49 km), and it is finished in 46 minutes, well within the capabilities of most electric vehicles on the market.

While it may not seem like something important at the moment, the increased popularity of electric cars is a good sign for the future of this category of automobile.

Matching the popularity of a pickup truck in the USA is not easy, and you must remember that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle on that market.

If you put the two paragraphs above together, you begin to see that Elon Musk was not making a complicated prank when he said that Tesla is considering a pick-up truck.

Who knows, with the right recipe, Tesla might have another group of “one-in-seven” Americans who want to buy one of its products. Do not place bets on this happening soon, but avoid doing the opposite.

About one in five of all millennials polled by the AAA said that their next vehicle would “probably be” an EV, which is also a good starting point for this category of automobile.

Evidently, you cannot have everyone wanting to get an electric car just like that, and we might not reach 100% percent on this ever, but people are getting very interested in zero tailpipe emission solutions to driving.

Hybrids are also attractive, with nearly one-third of respondents claimed to be interested in buying a gasoline-and-battery powered vehicle.

Fuel economy was considered the most influential factor in a new car by 70% of all the people who replied, and it beat safety technology, brand, style, color, design, and smartphone connectivity.

The Triple-A has about 57 million members, but it is unclear how many of them were asked on this subject. They did say that “more than 30 million Americans” are likely to buy an EV for their next car.
electric pick-up truck electric cars survey USA AAA study
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78