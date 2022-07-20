A Woman Hits a Tesla in a Parking Lot and the Car's Reaction Is Totally Unexpected for Her

Sentry Mode filmed a woman apparently hitting a Tesla in a parking lot for no reason. The situation is all the more bizarre because the woman's reaction comes unprovoked.
From the very first seconds of the video uploaded to Reddit, you can see a Jeep Cherokee SUV quietly parking next to the Tesla. The parking spot demarcation stripe is quite clearly visible and shows that the car was parked legally so we can't assume that the driver getting out of the Jeep was bothered by the inappropriate way the electric car was parked.
The really incomprehensible part comes after the woman gets out of her car and comes over very determined to punish the Tesla. She gets out of the car and kicks it right under the taillight. According to the owner, a shoe print and some minor scratches were left after the kick.
The woman looks very stunned when the car alarm goes off, stops somewhat shocked that the other cars are also setting off their alarms, and the woman's face and posture look as if she is witnessing a supernatural situation.
The situation will become even more supernatural for her when she finds out that the car she hit also filmed her.
The Tesla owner was immediately notified the moment the alarm went off. After seeing the footage he decided to file a police report.
”Police report has been filed, but we'll see if anything happens. I was able to crowd source her name, etc., and obviously have her plate, since her car was still parked there when I came out to mine and saw the footage” he wrote in a comment on the video uploaded to Reddit.
The only reason we can guess that would have provoked the woman would be her prejudices about electric cars and perhaps the fact that Tesla looks better than her car.
