A Woman Hits a Tesla in a Parking Lot and the Car's Reaction Is Totally Unexpected for Her

More on this:

1 Skater Smashes Tesla Window With Flashlight, Flees on Skateboard After Alarm Goes Off

2 Pranksters Troll the Heck Out of Tesla Owners by Abusing Charging Port Convenience Feature

3 Tesla Does the Police's Job for Them and Captures a Man That Was Keying Cars

4 Most Drivers Want Connected Cars, but Not All Want the Same Features, Study Finds

5 Tesla Model 3 Owner Discovers His Car With Aftermarket Parts After Renting It Out on Turo