A Wild 2017 Gidget Camper Has Appeared! The "Apartment on Wheels" Can Be Yours for $27,500

There are very few manufacturers of travel trailers that manage to disperse their units worldwide. One such crew was Gidget, an Australian-born brand that made it all the way to America and then drowned on its proverbial shores. But in its wake, countless "apartments on wheels" were left, and one recently popped up and is for sale.
Folks, the name Gidget is a brand that began in 2013 when Glen Wills and Christine Bree launched the Retro Trailer, a slide-out teardrop camper that expanded to fit so much more than you'd see flying down the road. This slide-out and the luscious galley would go on to place the brand alongside some of the world's most revered names.
But things weren't so peachy. As time went on, expansion clearly took place, and following the introduction of their fourth model, the off-road-worthy Brumpy, the crew filed for bankruptcy, leaving over 80 customers across America and Australia in the rain with cash paid but no units delivered.
That's right, the Gidget you see is up for grabs at a tad under $28K! But I'm sure you can haggle that number down a bit. Oh, and according to the listing, there's nothing wrong with the unit; the owner simply sustained a physical injury and is not able to use it any longer.
Now, I'll be honest; anytime someone mentions that a camper has only been used lightly, I tend to take the statement with a grain of salt. But, judging by the images in the gallery, this one really is immaculate. Heck, the shots showcasing the galley reveal the smooth and shining lacquers covering those wooden accents, and the edges don't appear to have been chipped in any way.
If we consider that the least expensive and standard Gidget sold for around $27,00 new and with no added extras, I feel we're getting a rather decent deal. This unit also has an entertainment center, a 24-inch TV, and a Coleman hot water and shower unit, not to mention a toilet. This one's a turnkey deal.
Another component of the Gidget that's a clear indicator of just how many miles this thing has seen is the exterior. As I explored the unit, I quickly noticed the lower half was shining in all its glory, and furthermore, the forward construction, the one and the same that needs to be pulled out to set up the bedroom, is also intact and showing no issues whatsoever. Still, if you're interested in this unit, it might be a good idea to head down to Elk Grove, California, and try it before you buy it.
As a result of this feature, Gidget bragged about their campers being downright "apartments on wheels." However, it also allowed them to include a massive wardrobe and cabinetry inside the unit, giving owners the necessary space to bring along countless extras. Be sure to also take note of the large skygazer window above the bed.
Oh, and there are countless other goodies that this Gidget has in place but can be seen: LED lighting inside and out, 120 V power sockets, two Battle Born batteries, 110 W of solar panel power, 23 gallons (87 liters) of fresh water, and last but not least, a Cruisemaster off-road suspension with electric brakes. What more could you ask for at $27,500?
Other than that, I could sit here and run through the list of features this unit has in store for the next hour or so. But you'll still need to make that trip to California or at least a phone call because Gidgets don't pop up very often.
Yet, countless campers were crafted, and every once in a while, we come across one of them. That's the case today; this listing on Vintage Camper Trailers. Here, an unknown seller has put up his 2017 Gidget Retro (Noosa variation) for sale, and while it's been used on "four short trips," it's selling for no less than $27,500.
This is also true for the slide-out utensil drawers and appliance trays, like the one on which the two-burner top sits. We can also spot a fridge/freezer drawer, which is home to a 17.5-gallon CF-80 unit. Oh, and you may be wondering why I'm running through all these features. It's because Gidget's seller includes all these components in the price you're being asked to pay; I'm starting to understand why this unit carries price.
Moving onto the interior of this lost gem, entry is made via any of the two lateral doors, and whether your slide-out is in place or not will dictate the layout. For instance, during transit or even day trips, the slide-out allows owners to access couch seating during the day, but once night rolls around, and this section is pulled out, the couch can be transformed into a massive bed.
