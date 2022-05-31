A Wholesome Switch to EVs Isn't Feasible, Italy Car Lobby Raises Concerns Over CO2 Targets

As the transition from ICEs to EVs ensues, it’s becoming more and more apparent that electric vehicles might not be the only route to reducing carbon emissions. I couldn’t agree more with my colleague Christian Agatie when he wrote about the economics of owning an electric car or when he expressed his opinions on why they are no longer an economical alternative to ICEs. On Tuesday, the head of Italy’s automotive lobby expressed similar concerns highlighting the plight of the industry’s workers in the country.
According to the lobbyist, EVs shouldn’t be the only method to reduce carbon emissions. Other technologies could help decarbonize emissions produced by the automotive industry, Reuters reported.
Paolo Scudieri, the chairman of the automotive industry association (ANFIA), emphasized that other methods could be employed to meet the same targets while preserving know-how and jobs in Italy.
The European Commission has proposed a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, threatening the ICE industry. While this proposal is good news for environmentalists and pro-environmental politicians, it’s a raging debate among key players in the automotive industry.
As the transition to EVs begins to roll, it is becoming more evident that the world is short of critical metals required to produce EVs (geopolitical factors aside). Consequently, enormous mining efforts will be needed to satisfy the growing demand even in Europe alone.
Add that to the lack of infrastructure to support the transition, including equal distribution of charging points between regions.
Scudieri expressed more concerns saying that exclusively focusing on BEVs that Asian producers currently dominate puts to risk some 73,000 jobs in Italy. He added that 450 car parts makers in Italy out of 2,200 risks going out of business since they haven’t shifted production towards electric vehicles.
The Italian lobbyist pointed out that biofuels, synthetic fuels, and hydrogen can also contribute to reducing carbon emissions. He added that combining biofuel development and EVs could quickly help achieve the targets rather than a wholesome industry switch to BEVs.
