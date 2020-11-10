A Two-Bedroom Condo at the NASCAR Track for the Ultimate Racing Fan

4 Private Oregon Race Track With Amenities Could Be Yours For $10 Million

NASCAR attendance has been strictly limited in 2020, but here’s your chance to make sure you never leave the track again, quite in the most literal sense. You could buy your own condo by the track. 20 photos



The asking price for this “luxurious treat for corporate guests, one of a kind NASCAR haven” is $575,000. Sure, it’s expensive, but it’s also $50,000 cheaper than the last time it was listed, according to the same media outlet. Glass half-full half-empty kind of thing. A 3rd floor condo at the First Turn Towers, situated right next to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina is on the market as we speak (story via The Drive ). It’s the perfect “get” for the ultimate racing fan, in that it offers unencumbered views of the track, the pits and part of the audience, but also plenty of space to entertain fellow NASCAR aficionados and friends.As far as real estate for racing fans goes, this is prime stuff.Unit 3B at 4741 Morehead Road is comprised of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and generous living room with open kitchen and bar. It’s not exactly in keeping with today’s trends in interior design, which is just a delicate way of saying that it feels dated in its use of mismatched, old-school furniture and combination of polished wood and plush fabrics for massive armchairs.The silver lining is that the entire condo has incredible views of the track, including the bedroom, which means that, at least in theory, you can wake up and watch the races without bothering to change out of your PJs. There’s also a fully-equipped kitchen and a gentlemen’s bar, so you can entertain a party of friends – for when you do decide to get out of your nightwear. Or you can get all dressed up and go down to mingle with the peasants.The 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) condo sells with parking for four and race tickets. The airport is some 30 minutes away, so you, being the millionaire who can afford it, can use it as a weekend getaway or your own private viewing box, shaped like an actual condo.The asking price for this “luxurious treat for corporate guests, one of a kind NASCAR haven” is $575,000. Sure, it’s expensive, but it’s also $50,000 cheaper than the last time it was listed, according to the same media outlet. Glass half-full half-empty kind of thing.

