We Can Now Service Satellites in Orbit, Also Extend Their Lives

5 Musician Grimes Is Ready to Head to Mars With the First Colonizers, Never Return

4 New Mach-E Owners Are Drawing the Ire of Tesla Fanboys Over Positive Reviews

2 Here’s a Game to See If You Have What It Takes to Spend Elon Musk’s Billions

A Tesla “Open Butthole” Command Exists, Because Who Doesn’t Love Potty Humor

Deep down inside, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a twelve-something-year-old who loves potty humor and pranks. That makes him an even bigger hit with the incredibly large and supportive Tesla community and gives Tesla a vibe all of its own. 1 photo EV market and the highest-ranked carmaker on the stock market; it’s doing great. It doesn’t need gimmicks to stay in the lead, which makes Easter Eggs like this one all the more hilarious.



Apparently, some Teslas will respond to the spoken command of “open/close butthole” by opening or closing the charging port. The discovery was made and revealed by Twitter user @tesla_master and has since been confirmed by many others.



The discovery of the Easter Egg has opened a new can of worms, in addition to the “butthole,” as most things Tesla do. The debate raging right now on social media is whether a carmaker of Tesla’s standing can still make potty jokes without coming across as immature, offensive and stupid. To this, Tesla owners respond that yes, it can. In fact, it’s part of



Hilariously, there’s also a debate on whether “butthole” is even the right term since that would be the “exhaust” in human anatomy, whereas the charging port is more akin to the mouth that receives nutrients. You can see where this line of argument is flawed, so there’s no need to explain how deep Musk’s potty humor goes.



The idea is that Easter Eggs like this should come as no surprise, let alone as some type of scandalous revelation. It stems from the mind of the same man who recently



Confirmed ???????????? https://t.co/zxwKvR2Ufs pic.twitter.com/PmaPIiZfls — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins) April 10, 2021 Not that Tesla needed anything more to stand out right now. Tesla is the current leader in themarket and the highest-ranked carmaker on the stock market; it’s doing great. It doesn’t need gimmicks to stay in the lead, which makes Easter Eggs like this one all the more hilarious.Apparently, some Teslas will respond to the spoken command of “open/close butthole” by opening or closing the charging port. The discovery was made and revealed by Twitter user @tesla_master and has since been confirmed by many others. Teslarati notes that some users report using the command with a different result: the Tesla opens the trunk. So, while it’s definitely a feature, it’s not yet standardized.The discovery of the Easter Egg has opened a new can of worms, in addition to the “butthole,” as most things Tesla do. The debate raging right now on social media is whether a carmaker of Tesla’s standing can still make potty jokes without coming across as immature, offensive and stupid. To this, Tesla owners respond that yes, it can. In fact, it’s part of the charm of Tesla and what sets it apart from everyone else.Hilariously, there’s also a debate on whether “butthole” is even the right term since that would be the “exhaust” in human anatomy, whereas the charging port is more akin to the mouth that receives nutrients. You can see where this line of argument is flawed, so there’s no need to explain how deep Musk’s potty humor goes.The idea is that Easter Eggs like this should come as no surprise, let alone as some type of scandalous revelation. It stems from the mind of the same man who recently crowned himself technoking on official papers and who programmed cars to make fart sounds . Plus, who doesn’t love potty humor?