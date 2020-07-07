A Ted Ciamillo Concept Shows Us a Bicycle Submarine

More on this:

1 The URB-E is the Caterpillar of e-Bikes

2 The Fliz is a Concept That Has Been Looking to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

3 Piotr’s Trimaran - Czyzewski Designs Has Done It Again, Setting the Bar Higher

4 The M5. A Submarine Super-Yacht That Offers a Cruise Through the North Pole

5 Here Is the World’s Lightest Submarine: Nemo From U-Boat Worx