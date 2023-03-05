A Tale of Two Bugattis: How La Maison Pur Sang Brought Them Back to Former Glory

A passionate Bugatti owner and avid car collector from Dubai is hugely proud to have painstakingly restored a pair of Veyrons using the French automaker's La Maison Pur Sang program, an official restoration and certification division intended to keep past models in pristine condition.
Bugatti is a name that evokes passion and admiration and is deeply rooted in the hearts of car enthusiasts. The French marque has been producing some of the world's most extraordinary and exclusive cars for over a century. Some prime examples in their portfolio include the 1910 Type 10, the 1932 Type 55 Roadster, the 1951 Type 101 Coupe, and the 1991 EB 110, to name a few.
But even the most perfect machines need some care and attention over time. That's why Bugatti has created La Maison Pur Sang, a dedicated restoration team specializing in returning old Bugattis to their original splendor and having the expertise required to confirm the authenticity of all models from Bugatti's glamorous history, regardless of their age.
Being a custodian of a rich and glorious heritage spawning over one hundred years, Bugatti takes its role very seriously. La Maison Pur Sang, a French name for "The Thoroughbred House," was first announced in 2020 at the Paris Rétromobile Show. The program is carried out exclusively at Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, where a team of experts meticulously examines every aspect of each car to ensure its originality and quality.
This philosophy reflects Bugatti's passion and commitment to its long-lasting legacy. As President of Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann emphasized, "Tradition and history are a great privilege, but also a great responsibility for us. We are always faced by it. We're conscious of our 110+ years of tradition and want to enable many of our historical vehicles to continue to drive perfectly on the road or to be in collections even after decades. [...] With 'La Maison Pur Sang', we offer an official framework for these automotive treasures. It is very important to protect and preserve Bugatti's tradition and heritage, as well as the existing knowledge of the brand."
The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is more than just a car. At the time of its creation, it was a dream come true for the devoted Bugatti team that stood behind it. It all started in 1997 with a sketch on an envelope during a train ride between Tokyo and Nagoya by no one other than Ferdinand Karl Piëch, long-time CEO of Volkswagen Group.
Not long after, Karl Piëch orchestrated the acquisition of the Bugatti brand, which later designed and engineered the brand's first modern concept, the EB 118. Shown to the public during the 1998 Paris International Motor Show, it featured the aforementioned 18-cylinder powerplant, which made the headlines during those days.
In 2000, Bugatti showcased another impressive concept, the EB 16/4 Veyron, which used the W16 we all know today, producing 1,001 PS (736 kW/ 987 hp). Unfortunately, the team scraped the initial 18-cylinder in favor of the more compact and far more potent 8-liter quad-turbocharged unit, mating it to a robust dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
Officially named the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, it started production a few years later, in 2005, and claimed the title of the world's most potent and fast production vehicle, with a top speed of 407 km/h (253 mph). It bore the name of Pierre Veyron, an acclaimed racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Bugatti in 1939. The car was designed and developed in Germany by Volkswagen Group and Bugatti and manufactured in Molsheim, France, by Bugatti.
milestones for Bugatti's automotive engineering and design that set the standards for excellence and innovation in the industry.
Returning to the La Maison Pur Sang, the program's latest project, namely the restoration of two Bugatti Veyrons, a Coupe, and a Grand Sport, for one owner based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), grabbed the headlines once again.
Using only original materials and procedures, the Molsheim team meticulously dismantled, inspected, and repaired every inch of these invaluable vehicles, returning them to immaculate showroom condition. The cars have been customized inside and out according to the owner's wishes. This painstakingly long process resulted in two unique works of art that reflect his personality and taste.
Just picture this: two stunning Bugatti Veyron models embarking on a journey across oceans and continents, all the way from their luxurious home in Dubai to the birthplace of Bugatti in Molsheim, France. The trip is a testament to the brand's dedication to exceptional customer service. The largest Bugatti dealership in the world, located in Dubai, oversaw the entire La Maison Pur Sang restoration program for both the 16.4 Coupe and Grand Sport.
This example has a special place in its owner's heart. Its story is one of true transformation and evolution, a carefully planned metamorphosis that turned this into a bespoke masterpiece on wheels.
Initially, the 2006 16.4 Coupe boasted a two-tone grey exterior with a Cognac interior which became obsolete in its owner's eyes. The Bugatti team in Molsheim breathed new life into it, infusing it with a far more contemporary configuration.
The exterior of this beautiful machine got gifted with a traditional Bugatti blue duotone finish, achieved by blending Black Blue M, and Blue M, creating a stunning exterior that reminisces the most iconic models from the past.
The restoration process was quite laborious, starting with the complete dismantling of the vehicle. During this approach, technical experts meticulously inspected every component and restored it to its original as-new condition.
Every bolt, every screw, and every inch of the car was given the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that the end result was nothing short of perfection in Bugatti's eyes.
The Veyron Grand Sport was Bugatti's first attempt to create a convertible version of its legendary hypercar. Launched in 2009, it was a limited-edition model with only 150 units ever produced, and each one was tailored to the individual preferences of its owner.
Wanting to preserve its original character but also give it a subtle makeover that would reflect his personal style., he decided to change the inside living space's primary color from Silk to Magnolia, a warm and bright hue for an added refinement to the Grand Sport's timeless design. The leather upholstery covers every surface inside the car, from the seats and dashboard to the roll bars behind the headrests.
The exterior color remained unchanged: a stunning two-tone silver hue that beautifully highlights the curves and lines of the Veyron Grand Sport in such an undiluted manner that the only touch of color comes from the red Bugatti logo on the front grille. Nonetheless, the roof panel can be removed and stored in the trunk, allowing an exhilarating open-air driving experience.
The technical restoration was also meticulous and thorough, like on the Coupe. The Veyron Grand Sport was also fully dismantled at Bugatti's Atelier in Molsheim. Every component was carefully inspected and restored to the same condition as the first day it left the factory.
La Maison Pur Sang program has not only proven to be a remarkable journey for the two Veyron siblings, but it has also strengthened the relationship between the loyal customer and the Bugatti teams in Dubai and Molsheim.
The customer's trust in the team's expertise and attention to detail has resulted in a seamless and immersive La Maison Pur Sang experience, so much so that the customer is already considering revitalizing additional Veyron models in his collection.
With already 10 La Maison Pur Sang certifications delivered in the last two years, Bugatti is looking forward to many more exciting restoration projects in the future. The program not only allows for restoring these automotive masterpieces to their former glory but also helps forge stronger bonds between Bugatti and its customers.
But even the most perfect machines need some care and attention over time. That's why Bugatti has created La Maison Pur Sang, a dedicated restoration team specializing in returning old Bugattis to their original splendor and having the expertise required to confirm the authenticity of all models from Bugatti's glamorous history, regardless of their age.
Guarding Bugatti's legacy
Being a custodian of a rich and glorious heritage spawning over one hundred years, Bugatti takes its role very seriously. La Maison Pur Sang, a French name for "The Thoroughbred House," was first announced in 2020 at the Paris Rétromobile Show. The program is carried out exclusively at Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, where a team of experts meticulously examines every aspect of each car to ensure its originality and quality.
This philosophy reflects Bugatti's passion and commitment to its long-lasting legacy. As President of Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann emphasized, "Tradition and history are a great privilege, but also a great responsibility for us. We are always faced by it. We're conscious of our 110+ years of tradition and want to enable many of our historical vehicles to continue to drive perfectly on the road or to be in collections even after decades. [...] With 'La Maison Pur Sang', we offer an official framework for these automotive treasures. It is very important to protect and preserve Bugatti's tradition and heritage, as well as the existing knowledge of the brand."
The Veyron 16.4: started with a drawing on an envelope
The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is more than just a car. At the time of its creation, it was a dream come true for the devoted Bugatti team that stood behind it. It all started in 1997 with a sketch on an envelope during a train ride between Tokyo and Nagoya by no one other than Ferdinand Karl Piëch, long-time CEO of Volkswagen Group.
Not long after, Karl Piëch orchestrated the acquisition of the Bugatti brand, which later designed and engineered the brand's first modern concept, the EB 118. Shown to the public during the 1998 Paris International Motor Show, it featured the aforementioned 18-cylinder powerplant, which made the headlines during those days.
In 2000, Bugatti showcased another impressive concept, the EB 16/4 Veyron, which used the W16 we all know today, producing 1,001 PS (736 kW/ 987 hp). Unfortunately, the team scraped the initial 18-cylinder in favor of the more compact and far more potent 8-liter quad-turbocharged unit, mating it to a robust dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
Officially named the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, it started production a few years later, in 2005, and claimed the title of the world's most potent and fast production vehicle, with a top speed of 407 km/h (253 mph). It bore the name of Pierre Veyron, an acclaimed racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Bugatti in 1939. The car was designed and developed in Germany by Volkswagen Group and Bugatti and manufactured in Molsheim, France, by Bugatti.
milestones for Bugatti's automotive engineering and design that set the standards for excellence and innovation in the industry.
Rekindling with perfection
Returning to the La Maison Pur Sang, the program's latest project, namely the restoration of two Bugatti Veyrons, a Coupe, and a Grand Sport, for one owner based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), grabbed the headlines once again.
Using only original materials and procedures, the Molsheim team meticulously dismantled, inspected, and repaired every inch of these invaluable vehicles, returning them to immaculate showroom condition. The cars have been customized inside and out according to the owner's wishes. This painstakingly long process resulted in two unique works of art that reflect his personality and taste.
Just picture this: two stunning Bugatti Veyron models embarking on a journey across oceans and continents, all the way from their luxurious home in Dubai to the birthplace of Bugatti in Molsheim, France. The trip is a testament to the brand's dedication to exceptional customer service. The largest Bugatti dealership in the world, located in Dubai, oversaw the entire La Maison Pur Sang restoration program for both the 16.4 Coupe and Grand Sport.
The 16.4 Coupe: from traditional to contemporary Bugatti
This example has a special place in its owner's heart. Its story is one of true transformation and evolution, a carefully planned metamorphosis that turned this into a bespoke masterpiece on wheels.
Initially, the 2006 16.4 Coupe boasted a two-tone grey exterior with a Cognac interior which became obsolete in its owner's eyes. The Bugatti team in Molsheim breathed new life into it, infusing it with a far more contemporary configuration.
The exterior of this beautiful machine got gifted with a traditional Bugatti blue duotone finish, achieved by blending Black Blue M, and Blue M, creating a stunning exterior that reminisces the most iconic models from the past.
The restoration process was quite laborious, starting with the complete dismantling of the vehicle. During this approach, technical experts meticulously inspected every component and restored it to its original as-new condition.
Every bolt, every screw, and every inch of the car was given the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that the end result was nothing short of perfection in Bugatti's eyes.
The Veyron Grand Sport: subtle and iconic
The Veyron Grand Sport was Bugatti's first attempt to create a convertible version of its legendary hypercar. Launched in 2009, it was a limited-edition model with only 150 units ever produced, and each one was tailored to the individual preferences of its owner.
Wanting to preserve its original character but also give it a subtle makeover that would reflect his personal style., he decided to change the inside living space's primary color from Silk to Magnolia, a warm and bright hue for an added refinement to the Grand Sport's timeless design. The leather upholstery covers every surface inside the car, from the seats and dashboard to the roll bars behind the headrests.
The exterior color remained unchanged: a stunning two-tone silver hue that beautifully highlights the curves and lines of the Veyron Grand Sport in such an undiluted manner that the only touch of color comes from the red Bugatti logo on the front grille. Nonetheless, the roof panel can be removed and stored in the trunk, allowing an exhilarating open-air driving experience.
The technical restoration was also meticulous and thorough, like on the Coupe. The Veyron Grand Sport was also fully dismantled at Bugatti's Atelier in Molsheim. Every component was carefully inspected and restored to the same condition as the first day it left the factory.
Ten certifications in two years
La Maison Pur Sang program has not only proven to be a remarkable journey for the two Veyron siblings, but it has also strengthened the relationship between the loyal customer and the Bugatti teams in Dubai and Molsheim.
The customer's trust in the team's expertise and attention to detail has resulted in a seamless and immersive La Maison Pur Sang experience, so much so that the customer is already considering revitalizing additional Veyron models in his collection.
With already 10 La Maison Pur Sang certifications delivered in the last two years, Bugatti is looking forward to many more exciting restoration projects in the future. The program not only allows for restoring these automotive masterpieces to their former glory but also helps forge stronger bonds between Bugatti and its customers.