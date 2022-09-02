A Superb-Looking Dino 246 GTS in a Gorgeous Condition Is a Half-Million Dollar Toy

A rare 1973 Ferrari Dino in splendid numbers matching shape is up for grabs in London. One of 1,282 Dinos to wear the GTS Badge, this example is even more prestigious because it carries the European specs.
The subject of our story has passed hands four times since it came out of the factory in May 1973. With its Metallic Blue livery, the car positively identifies as being of the Old (World) school by its unmistakable yellow headlamps.
This vehicle is preserved in excellent condition, with numbers matching all components, a quality documented in a Ferrari Classiche certificate. The car was purchased from the exclusive dealership of Charles Pozzi in Paris and stayed with the first owner for 31 years.
Its 2.4-liter V6 must have made an impression on the lucky driver, with the 7,800 RPM unleashing all 195 hp to the five-speed manual and covering a large amount of the total 44k miles (70,500 km) on the odometer.
Being the last in the Dino 246 GTS, the open-top car benefits from Ferrari's latest tech at the time. Such as the four-wheel hydraulic power brakes and full all-wheel coil-and-damper independent suspension.
Also, the MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, Cromodora alloy wheels, and Becker Europa radio, all in impeccable condition, speak highly of this car's good life. In 2004, the automobile parted ways with the first owner and went for a short year in the custody of another French gentleman.
In 2005, the man sold it to a very avid collector from Germany, who decided the car could use an article of better clothing and put the factory-correct "Metallic Blue" coating on the Dino. In the true Germanic tradition of (prestigious) car ownership, the scrutinous proprietor obtained the certificate of authenticity from Ferrari Classiche.
The documents, the original tool roll, and the jack have accompanied the car into the hands of the following – and present – owner. A keen connoisseur, he took great care of the vehicle, prizing it to its total value and making the 246 GTS a central piece of an impressive Ferrari collection.
Chassis no. 06482 retains the "Automobiles Ferrari" French-market plaque and dealer decal, which make the perfect French-style yellow headlamps; this 246 GTS Dino's price tag is a heart-warming half a million dollars (425K GBP). The exquisite machine is available at the London auction beginning September 3rd.
