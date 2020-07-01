A Super-Yacht You Can Rent. The TaTii Charter

Ok, so you don’t have money for a super-yacht, or you just find it silly to spend that much money on one. Not a single problem with that. But curiosity is a mhmm, and if you really want to see what it’s like, just take the TaTii Charter. Starting at $141,000 a week, she gives you the opportunity to test the yachting waters.She may seem like she’s right at that those troublesome teenage years, but this fairly young yacht, in boat-talk terms, has seen maintenance and constant refitting in order for her to perform at optimum conditions.Her exterior has just the right amount of glam and functionality to give you that super-yacht feeling and even attract some looks too. She’s sleek. She’s spacious. And even has a few tricks up her sleeve.Her interior is the mental offspring of Julia Tamsen, an interior designer who used Ebony and Zebrano woods to accent the white leather use throughout the entire vessel. Her designs also offer a very open feeling to rooms and seem to stand at five-star hotel levels, and comes equipped with 5 rooms to offer your 12 guests the comfort they require, and another four other cabins for the crew.The thing I loved most about this vessel was the feeling of space that it offers. This is mainly due to the sliding glass doors, which also act as walls on some level and can either separate the main cabin into multiple smaller cabins or just one big banquet room. A sliding glass roof allows for natural sunlight to break into the main cabin and shield you and your guest on a rainy day.All around the main deck you can see spaces with plenty of seating and lounging possibilities. What else are you planning to do while roaming at sea in the sun? That’s right, nothing! A bar stands at the ready as well to keep you cooled off and buzzing while you do nothing.As the night sets over the waters, the point of focus moves to the front of the vessel. There you’ll find a mosaic-tile jacuzzi with lots of space for a small intimate group. The rest of the folks can hand on the rear deck and enjoy the music on a Bose sound system. There’s plenty of room to dance too in case you get the jitter-bug. After all it is a 132-foot-long vessel (40.5 meter) and most of the upper deck spans that length.The engines on her push out a maximum of 17 knots but a 12-knot cruising speed. Why would you need any more than that?Being a super-yacht, I bet you were waiting for the toys. A Waverunner 300 GTX is there, plus two SeaBobs, a jet-ski, water-skis, and two standing paddle-boards. A couple of kayaks and an anti-jellyfish pool complete the water fun.Other entertainment facilities include a movie section ready with satellite channels in case you got sunburned and need to stand still.In case you do fall in love with the charter and decide to after all buy a super-yacht, then before you step off the TaTii, transfer the money to Burgess Yachts and don’t step off. That’s right, she’s also for sale. For an easy to dish out 10.6 million U.S. (9.4 million Euro) asking price, she stays yours.